Alzheimer Society of Ireland launches a brand new Tralee Social Club

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland Staff pose with Minister Norma Foley and Senator Fiona O'Loughlin at the Rosemary Day Care Centre, where the upcoming Social Club will be held.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) is very pleased to announce the opening of their new Social Club in Tralee. The ASI welcomes people with dementia, their carers and families to attend its new Social Club in The Rosemary Day Centre, Tralee, County Kerry.

The Social Club is a social gathering where people can call in to have a chat, access information and support and meet other people to exchange ideas and experiences. The Club also plans activities, organises outings, and allows people with dementia and their carers to meet others in a welcoming, warm and informal setting.

The ASI Tralee Social Club course will take place every second Friday from 12 pm - 2 pm at The Rosemary Day Centre, Tralee. The Social Club will commence on February 24.

ASI staff members and volunteers support each club meeting and facilitate the group’s needs.

An estimated 2,429 people live with dementia in Kerry, and 64,000 people live with Dementia in Ireland.

“We’re excited to launch our new Tralee Social Club. Like all ASI services, our Social Clubs are dementia-specific; the Tralee Social Club is a great opportunity for people with dementia, their carers and families to meet others in a safe and warm environment and have fun.”

“We look forward to seeing the new Social Club kick off in Tralee on February 24 and welcome people with dementia and family members in the region to join us,” said ASI Head of Operations, Siobhan O’Connor.