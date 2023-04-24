All the photos from Saturday’s Tour de Ballyfinnane – ‘A huge thanks to all the cyclists for turning out’

Participants at the starting line for the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Tara O’Shea (SNA at Billyfinnane NS), Catherine O’Shea (Principle), Mairead O’Connell and Susan Stack at the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Mike McKenna and Paul Courtney at the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Sean Cullothy, Luke Sutton, Daniel Cullothy and Alan Dower at the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

The 'Chain Gang' from Tralee at the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Sliabh Luachra cycle group at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Michelle Buckley and Nicolas James Buckley at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Benny O’ D and Tim O’Connor at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Ursula Fitzgerald, Ciaran Nugent, Michael Parks, Nathan Egan and John Gilbert at the Ballyfinnane cycle at Ballyfinane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Cheryl Carmody and John O’Halloran at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Eugene Manton and Liz Leonard at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan

Noel Mooney and Gerald O’Connell at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Mike Cahill and Dave Walsh at the Ballyfinane cycle at Ballyfinnane NS on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

Aaron Buckley, Dan O’Connor, Triona Sheehy, Mike Brosnan and Andy Buckley at the Ballyfinnane cycle on Saturday morning - Photo by Mark O’Sullivan.

The annual ‘Tour de Ballyfinnane’ certainly lived up to its reputation as one of the county’s most enjoyable cycles as over 250 people registered to take part in last Saturday’s event.

Catering for all levels of fitness, two routes were prearranged to incorporate a 70km and 45km cycle through some fantastic scenery.

The cycle is organised by the Parents Association of Ballyfinnane National School, who along with support from school staff, locals, and businesses – who not only generously sponsor the event, but put their shoulder to the wheel to ensure the cycle passes off seamlessly.

First started in 2014, all money raised from the cycle goes towards the upkeep of the school building and the associated school grounds, as well as helping to fund some extra-curricular activities for the children.

The school is situated in in the parish of Kiltallagh and hosting the cycle would not be possible without the input of the people in the locality.

The sponsors provided refreshments on the day, while the stewards were always close by to assist the cyclists if they needed it.

“We’re very happy with the event. We missed two years because of COVID so it was good to see the high numbers back registering again,” said Sean Lally.

Money from the event is still being counted but Sean is clear that it will be put to good use.

“It’s been excellent to the school in recent years as it helps in funding that wouldn’t be covered. We offered two routes that seem to be popular with the cyclists, especially as it’s still early in the season and people might not have much cycling done yet,” he said.

Lastly, Sean thanked all the cyclists for participating and especially the event’s main sponsors.

“The parents help drive this, so they deserve huge credit, while without the sponsors we wouldn’t have the refreshments. The guards and civil defence also deserve praise for being there on the day in case they were needed,” Sean said.

