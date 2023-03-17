All the craic of Lixnaw and Causeway St Patrick’s Day parades captured in pictures

Craic, ceoil and an amazing show of pride for our Irish culture and for our patron saint were most certainly the orders of the day today for all those who took part in and of course, the huge crowds that gathered for, the St Patrick’s Day parades in both Lixnaw and Causeway today.

Whether it was the amazingly creative floats, the mesmerising sea of green that dominated the villages and surrounding areas or even just the amazing electric atmosphere that came up with what is probably the first full St Patrick’s Day parade that the county has been able to since since 2019, this year’s parades...the grey skies and dodgy weather aside...were certainly ones to remember.