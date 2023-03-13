All set to cue up in Ballinskelligs as pool tournament honours Denis Loughnane

There’ll be three pool tables on the go this Saturday at Cable O’Leary’s in Ballinskelligs as the Legends Pool Tournament breaks off in memory of the popular Denis Loughnane.

And by the sounds of it, they’ll need every one of those tables, such has been the response to a competition held in honour of a man who loved his cue sports.

That’s according to David Walsh, one of a long list of organisers behind the tournament’s inaugural staging, and he’s hopeful the competition is one that will remember Denis – who died last October – each year going forward. Denis’s family have given the competition their blessing, David explained, and it’s a fitting tribute to a man who knew his way around a table.

“We’ll have a perpetual trophy, and the proceeds we gather will go to Valentia Community Hospital,” David told The Kerryman. “We’re having it on the 18th, the Saturday coming after St Patrick’s Day, and donations will be accepted on the night.”

It’s €10 to play, and David explained that spaces are filling up quickly – some 50 players have already requested to take part – so you’d be advised not to delay if you’d like to take to the green baize on the night.

“They’re free to call me on my mobile number, but we’ll be closing up shortly as so many people have asked to take part,” he said. You can get Denis at (087) 238 5610.

As well as the perpetual trophy, the winner will pick up €100 at the Cable O’Leary’s-sponsored event, with the runner-up scooping a generous €75 also.