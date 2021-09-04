All set for the inaugural Ballybunion Arts Festival

Ballybunion Arts Festival co-organiser Marian Relihan is looking forward to welcoming people to Ballybunion for the inaugural event which starts on Thursday, September 9th and runs until Sunday, September12th. (Photo by Joe Hanley).

Excitement levels are building in Ballybunion as the town prepares to host the inaugural Ballybunion Arts Festival from September 9-12. It’s envisaged the festival will serve as a forum for creativity in North Kerry in the years to come.

Thanks to a recent Government decision to ease restrictions, the Tinteán Theatre – the focal point for the festival – will be permitted to host crowds of 200 people per event.

The idea of an arts festival was first created by Marian Relihan and Katie O'Brien who felt it would add another good reason to visit the spectacular seaside town. The festival will present patrons with a diverse range of events from poetry, theatre, performance art, music, visual art, and workshops for artists and audiences.

The programme is a quality one with the likes of comedian Bernard Casey; actor, writer, and comedian Eilish O’Carroll, and Dee Keogh. Music also features prominently throughout the festival with top acts like Aoife Scott and Sean Keane (see www.ballybunionartsfestival.ie for full programme).

“This is very exciting for us. We’ve had our ups and downs organising it, but you always get a boot that keeps you going. We’re a small team so we’ve worked extremely hard,” said Marian Relihan.

Visitors can also enjoy the scenic surrounds of Ballybunion in-between performances at the Tinteán Theatre, which organisers say is a major factor in planning the festival as it is one of the best designed theatres in the county that will allow Ballybunion Arts Festival to continue to draw top acts to the town.

Planning for the festival started in April 2020 when COVID called a halt to plans. This has been an extremely frustrating time for organisers, but the pistons are moving again, and everything is in place for opening night this Thursday.

“We were really on shifting sands all the time as regards crowd numbers. Up to last week we knew there was a government announcement. It was terrific to get the restrictions lifted in time for the festival,” said Marian.

“It’s our first time arranging a festival which means we’ve learned a lot. Hopefully, this will be the start of many. We hope it will grow year on year to become a big feature in the Irish arts calendar for those interested in traditional art and artists with tradition and modern practices. Ballybunion Arts Festival is especially interested in hosting artists that make work that engages nature, ecology, ancient and traditional Irish culture," Marian said.

Marian also thanked the support of Kerry County Council and Foras Na Gaeilge in helping to get the festival started. Tickets can be purchased at www.ballybunionartsfestival.ie