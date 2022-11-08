All male affair for fundraising South Kerry concert for Pieta House

Iveragh Men's choir who will perform at the Pieta House fundraising concert in Foilmore Community Centre on November 19. Pictured are Eamon Bowler, Dan Dennehy, Tony Horgan, Stephen McCrohan (director), Dermot Foley, Mike Horgan and Hugh Horgan.

World renowned Tenor Gavan Ring is leading a fundraiser in South Kerry to raise funds for a suicide charity, not only to honour is late uncle Diarmaid who lost his life to suicide but also to remember all those in the region who have suffered with mental health.

Gavan and a host of male opera singers from around the county will perform at the Pieta Housing Fundraiser at Foilmore Community Centre on November 19 at 8pm.

They will be joined by a very special choir – the Iveragh Men’s Choir who will perform with Gavan and his guests at the concern which will include opera, broadway, Irish, country and rock and roll hits.

The Iveragh Mens Choir is directed by Stephen McCrohan and recently gave their début performance at the Cahersiveen Festival of Music and the Arts to rapturous applause.

The choir bring some of the best male voices of South Kerry together to perform.

The concert is a very special event for Gavan as he is bringing a group known as the Corona Beards home to South Kerry to help raise funds for mental health and the group itself was a huge support to each other during the difficult time of Covid.

“The group features some of the best tenors and baritones in Ireland. We came together during the worst of the pandemic as a bulwark for our collective mental health. Lots of us had lost our jobs and livelihoods at this point and so we came together to provide support and encouragement (and distraction!) to one another virtually - we would converse daily over WhatsApp and have regular zoom chats. It was a mental health lifeline in the face of a total industry shut-down and pandemic restrictions,” explained Gavan.

The all-male aspect of the concert reflects the fact that males are 3.5 times more likely to commit suicide than their female counterparts but funds raised will simply support the incredible work of Pieta House across the board.

“Suicide is obviously a huge issue that continues to affect thousands of people and families up and down the country; it is an issue which South Kerry is, unfortunately, particularly affected by; my own uncle Diarmaid lost his battle to it last year.

“The whole evening will be a celebration of music and the power of coming together in music for well-being and the enrichment of everyone’s life”

Tickets are €15/€10 and can be purchased on 0863220440 or visit https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/gavan-ring-and-friends-a-fundraiser-for-pieta-house-kerry-tickets-430462132827?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&keep_tld=1