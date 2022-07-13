All-Ireland final tickets added to Dingle GAA’s ‘win a home’ draw

Dingle GAA is seeing a surge of interest in its ‘Win a Home in Dingle’ fundraising draw this week after adding the tantalising prospect of a chance to win tickets for Kerry’s All-Ireland football final clash against Galway.

The draw for a two-bedroom apartment in Fairfield Close, conservatively valued at €250,000, takes place in just over three weeks on August 5 and, with in a final push to sell tickets Dingle GAA is launching on Wednesday a ‘Community Ambassador Programme’ that aims to get local businesses and their suppliers, as well as individuals involved.

The Community Ambassador Programme offers people an opportunity to buy packages of from five to 20 tickets for the Win a Home in Dingle draw at a cost of €500 - €2,000 and, in return, they will get honourable mention on Dingle GAA’s social media platforms and in promotional material for the fundraiser.

Ambassadors will also get the satisfaction of being part of an initiative designed improve club facilities and make Dingle GAA more accessible to the local community. All of that is good, but following Kerry’s nail-biting win over Dublin on Sunday Dingle GAA has secured five precious pairs of tickets for the forthcoming All-Ireland final and the chance of winning some of them has really grabbed the public’s interest.

Anybody with a €100 ticket for the Win a Home in Dingle draw will be entered into a separate draw for the All-Ireland tickets and, according to Vice Chairman of CLG Daingean Uí Chúis Ronan McCarthy, the prospect of a seat in Croke Park has already got a big response and this is expected to continue up to July 20.

Dingle GAA has so far sold close to 6,500 tickets for the Win a Home in Dingle draw, which means the club has already covered the purchase cost of the apartment and has €200,000 to put towards the cost of planned developments in Páirc an Ághasaigh, plus another €20,000 to give to Kerry Hospice which is getting 10 per cent of the total profits.

The development of clubhouse and ‘community hub’ facilities is currently at feasibility analysis stage but it is expected to cost in excess of €1 million so additional sales of draw tickets will be crucial to getting the project over the line.

“It is important that communities come together to improve not just the Dingle Peninsula as a tourist destination but to have active and vibrant local communities too. This project promises to deliver on much needed facilities for the children of the Dingle Peninsula and the generations yet to come [and] we really would appeal for the community to do all they can to support this initiative in these final weeks,” said Ronan.

Pledges of support as a Community Ambassador can be made online via www.winahomeindingle.com/ambassador. Bank transfers can be made to IBAN: IE31AIBK93628658248840, or the club will be very happy to accept a simple cheque made payable to ‘Dingle GAA’ and put in the post to CLG Daingean Uí Chúis, Mail Road, Dingle, V92 NT62