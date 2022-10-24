All hands on deck at Dough Mamma ahead of Food Fair

As excitement begins to build for the upcoming Listowel Food Fair - which starts this Thursday, October 27 and runs until next Monday, October 31 - one newly opened business will be hoping to be busy over the next few days.

The idea for Dough Mamma’s first came about back in mid-2019 when owner Eoin Foran had purchased a vintage horse trailer to join the then booming coffee trailer trend.

Having acquired a degree in hospitality and business in the Netherlands, he discovered his desire to run his own business, in his own way.

However, looking into it a little further and seeing the market was saturated, Eoin set about looking for something different…and as many an Irish man before him came up with a revolutionary idea, it was over a pint.

Dough Mamma was born.

From there Eoin spent a period of time training in the Netherlands with a reputable Pizzaiolo who himself learned in Florence, Italy. Having been showed the ropes he brought it all home with him and set about the trailer conversion.

Once complete, the world was his oyster. He travelled all over Ireland, from Tomaisins in Liselton, to Limerick, to Ballina, to Portarlington and beyond.

Eventually settling down at The Esso, Circle K, Centra or as most people know it “Charlies” in Listowel, Eoin discovered the love the people of Listowel and the surrounding areas had for the pizza he provided.

Within a couple of months of being here, the capacity of the trailer was quickly realized, and Eoin made the decision to expand and thus, Dough Mamma, the restaurant was born.

The restaurant, having only opened its doors just over a month ago, is flying so far and Eoin said that he is very grateful to all who helped make this happen, especially in the lead up to the opening.

With a great team of staff now around him, he said that will strive to make every customers experience the best it can possibly be.