Alicante and Faro are back but no Berlin as Ryanair launch Kerry Airport summer schedule

RYANAIR say they remain open to launching new routes to and from Kerry but, for the moment, flights to Berlin and Amsterdam remain off the menu.

The airline’s Communications Director Dara Brady made the comments when he spoke to The Kerryman following the announcement of Ryanair’s 2023 summer schedule from Kerry Airport.

The popular route to Alicante in Spain will return from March 27 but will operate with an increased frequency, of three times a week, this year.

The route to Faro in Portugal’s Algarve will return twice weekly from March 28. The Kerry-Manchester route is to increase from two to three days a week from March 26.

While the summer schedule has proven popular there have been calls for additional routes including the return of the Kerry-Berlin service – which was axed in 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic – and the introduction of a service linking Kerry with Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

Mr Brady said that Ryanair is “always looking for new routes and opportunities” but these routes are not viable at present.

“That’s not to say that couldn’t change in the future,” Mr Brady said.

Mr Brady said the reason for the axing of the Kerry Berlin service “is on the German side”, where increased airport charges have stopped German passenger numbers recovering at the same rate as the rest of Europe.

“They’re only at about 80 per cent [of other countries’ passenger numbers] and they’re not growing,” he said.