Algae Bloom warning for Lough Leane in Killarney

Kerry County Council has erected signage at a number of locations along the shore of Lough Leane to advise members of the public of the potential for an algal bloom in the water and on the shoreline.

Following the taking of samples by Kerry County Council staff in recent days, laboratory tests confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria (a blue-green

algae) indicating the potential for the formation of algae along the shoreline.

In accordance with protocols for these situations, precautionary signage has been erected at locations along Lough Leane and those who frequent the shoreline are being advised to exercise caution.

Members of the public are advised not to bathe in water if there are visible signs of algal blooms in vicinity.

They are also advised to ensure that they keep their dogs under control as such algal accumulations can be harmful on ingestion.

The situation is being monitored closely on an ongoing basis by Kerry County Council.