Alcohol and emotions run high as romantic entanglement gone wrong leads to Garda assault

Premium
A man who gave a ‘forceful punch’ to a member of An Garda Siochána while he was escorting his girlfriend from the house after a ‘romantic entanglement’ went wrong has avoided a conviction.
Cahersiveen District Court heard that Eoin Farrell has no recollection of the incident that occurred that night but apologised profusely. Mr Farrell of Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine, pleaded guilty to assault on December 6, 2020, at Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine.
The court heard that Gardaí attended Mr Farrell’s house after they received a call that his girlfriend was afraid to be in the house. When gardaí arrived, Mr Farrell was intoxicated and un-co-operative.
As Garda Hallett was assisting Mr Farrell’s girlfriend to leave the house, he received a ‘forceful’ punch in the back from Mr Farrell.
Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court that Mr Farrell’s parents were in the house, and they were upset and shocked. She said the assault did not affect Garda Hallett and that he did not want to give a victim-impact statement but would leave the case in the hands of the court.
Solicitor for Mr Farrell, Pat Mann, said that the incident was a ‘domestic matter’. He said both Mr Farrell and his girlfriend had been drinking and were in Mr Farrell’s parents house. His girlfriend rang her father to collect her, and the father rang gardaí about the incident.
Mr Mann said Mr Farrell was ‘irate’ with gardaí and was crying uncontrollably and called the gardaí names.
“He was very upset, he barged out the door to talk to his girlfriend, and Garda Hallett was in his way,” Mr Mann said.
The incident was investigated by Sgt Brian Duffy, and Mr Farrell told him that “alcohol and emotions” were running high and that he had “reacted with enthusiasm to stop her [his girlfriend] leaving as he wanted to talk to her”.
Mr Mann said that Mr Farrell is a 25-year-old metal fabricator apprentice from a good family. He brought €1,000 to court for a charity to show his contriteness.
Judge Waters said it was not usual for him to leave a defendant without a conviction for an assault, but he said it appears it was a ‘one-off’ incident. He said that the money would be paid over to the garda charity Little Blue Heroes, and he would strike out the case.