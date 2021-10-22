Alcohol and emotions run high as romantic entanglement gone wrong leads to Garda assault

Cahersiveen District Court heard of assault of garda while escorting the defendant's girlfriend from house.

A man who gave a ‘forceful punch’ to a member of An Garda Siochána while he was escorting his girlfriend from the house after a ‘romantic entanglement’ went wrong has avoided a conviction.

Cahersiveen District Court heard that Eoin Farrell has no recollection of the incident that occurred that night but apologised profusely. Mr Farrell of Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine, pleaded guilty to assault on December 6, 2020, at Whitegate, Keel, Castlemaine.

The court heard that Gardaí attended Mr Farrell’s house after they received a call that his girlfriend was afraid to be in the house. When gardaí arrived, Mr Farrell was intoxicated and un-co-operative.