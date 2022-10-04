Aidan wins huge award in science

Ballyduff native Aidan O'Carroll, the founder and CEO of Avalanche Designs, has been recognised at the Lincoln Early Career Awards as the "Technologist & Data Scientist" of the Year.

It’s been a good week for Aidan O’Carroll as the Ballyduff native was named ‘Technologist & Data Scientist’ of the Year at the recent at the Lincoln Early Career Awards in Dublin.

Aidan, who is well known here in Kerry as the founder and CEO of the company, Avalance Designs, celebrated the night with a guinness or two, fitting for the venue for the awards which was the Guinness Storehouse.

Speaking at the event, after winning his category, Aidan had this to say:

“It was an honour to just be nominated alongside some of the best and brightest in the technology sector in Ireland, to actually win was a big shock and I am humbled to be recognised by the esteemed judging panel and my fellow finalists.”

“I can’t take much credit for the award though; I am just a small part of a fantastic team at Avalanche who put their heart and soul into each of our projects & it is a pleasure to lead them day in, day out,” he added.

“We try to ensure our work pushes the limits of design & eCommerce & I am delighted that Avalanche has been recognised as being at the forefront of this,” he continued.

To see more of Aidan and his team’s work, check out their website at https://avalanchedesigns.ie/