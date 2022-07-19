AIB to close ATM’s and make banks cashless in several Kerry towns

AIB customers in Cahersiveen will have to make a round trip of more than 120 kilometres to access full banking services following news of a decision this week by the bank to make several banks in Kerry entirely cashless.

This decision by AIB also means that they will remove ATM’s in these towns.

While customers in these towns will have enhanced banking services at their local post-office branches to include cash services, they will no longer be able to get cash in their local AIB branch or access an ATM.

This change will affect 70 banks across the country including services in six towns in Kerry.

Among these is Cahersiveen, where the nearest full banking service will now be in Killarney, more than 60km each way.

Kenmare will also become a cashless bank, with the nearest full banking service in Killarney – a round trip of more than 80km.

Killorglin branch is also to become cashless, with the nearest banking services also in Killarney.

Cahersiveen businessman Jack Fitzpatrick said that the news is shocking, particularly for elderly people who have been going to their local branch for years.

“Is it really a bank anymore if it is not offering cash or cheque services. It is very tough on older people...The bank may as well be closed.”

In North Kerry and West Limerick, Abbeyfeale’s AIB branch will no longer provide full services, with customers having to travel to Listowel. Banking services will be again available at the local post office.

Castleisland is also affected, with the nearest branch being in Tralee.

Dingle is also affected with customers having to travel to Tralee for full banking services – a round trip of around 100km.

These changes will come into effect from September 30.

On its website, AIB said this means that some of its branches will no longer offer cash and cheque services at the counter, or through machines inside the branch.

“This means we will not have notes, coins, cheques, foreign exchange, bank drafts; and will remove any drop safes and night safes.

“If there is an ATM outside the branch where services are changing, that will also be removed,” the website states.

In the bank’s press statement, it said the decision was made due to the change in how customers bank.

AIB’s Managing Director of Retail Banking, Jim O’Keeffe, said in a press statement that the way people bank has changed.

“At AIB, we are responding to that digital transition, maintaining the largest branch presence across Ireland and providing alternatives for customers to access cash and payments in their communities.”

At their local post office, customers can also withdraw up to €1,500 in cash per day from their AIB current account and lodge up to €5,000 a week in cash.

Businesses can lodge up to €50,000 by prior arrangement with the post office. Other services including foreign exchange services.

The branches in those towns will be re-purposed to focus more on account opening, financial planning, mortgages, loans, savings and investment.