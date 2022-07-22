AIB has announced that they will no longer make 70 branches cashless following a furious back-lash to their decision earlier this week to no longer provide cash services at banks across the country. ATM services were also to be withdrawn under the plans.

Six banks in Kerry and West Limerick were to become cashless including Kenmare, Cahersiveen and Killorglin, Castliesland, Dingle and Abbeyfeale.

Several protests were planned in Kerry over the coming days and business groups and public representatives has voiced their anger at the decision and the effect it would have on rural businesses many of whom still use cash.

TD’s had called for the Government to intervene as the majority shareholder in AIB.

However, AIB have now done a U-turn on their decision and have announced that they will no longer proceed with their plans.

Their decision has been welcomed across Kerry.

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr John Francis Flynn, said that it is the right and proper decision as rural customers deserve full banking services.