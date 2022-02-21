Agri-contracting and life on a Feothanach farm: Eoin gets set for the TG4 treatment

Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh is only 28, but we’re now six years on from the formation of Ó Muircheartaigh Agri Contracting. It was a big step for a man of his tender age to take back in 2016, but it was one he was always likely, if not destined, to make.

“Yerra sure, we were stone mad after tractors ever,” the Feothanach man tells The Kerryman. “It was like a drug or something.”

A love of what you do improves your chances of success but won’t guarantee it, and Eoin’s own background as a beef and sheep farmer was an added consideration to juggle.

But his company has grown over the last six years and now provides a wider range of services and some welcome employment for four to five people in the summertime: “We do everything from silage baling to reseeding to slurry spreading. We cover every angle at this stage. I started out with a tractor and baler and slurry spreader, and I wasn’t employing anyone, but it has gone from there.”

‘Contractors’, set to air for the first time this Thursday from 9.30pm on TG4, will offer an insight into Eoin’s work in agri contracting. His is one of seven companies that will be documented over the coming weeks, and the programme will paint a portrait of the people who keep farms ticking over, particularly during the critical April-to-September period, when farmers simply can’t do it alone.

But the show is also aimed at offering a greater understanding of farming in general and modern-day rural Ireland, and this approach is one Eoin is looking forward to seeing unfold on our screens.

“The filming started out here, I suppose, last April, and they were there on and off during the summer,” he says. “We’d be very busy in June, and they were there for a good bit of that.

“We’ll see what people think of it once it starts to air, but it’ll be nice to see the end product.

“In fairness to them [the production team], it wasn’t just about the contracting, they covered my farming as well, and I think it will be nice to see a positive and realistic picture of farming, particularly with the bashing it has taken over the last few years.”

It should give an idea, also, of the unique impact weather can have on this line of work, as Eoin says the filming did coincide with the kind of conditions that make solid planning a virtual impossibility for him and his crew.

“The weather is key to everything, we’re at the mercy of the weather with everything we do,” he says. “It’s key. If the weather’s bad – the end of May and start of last June were atrocious – that makes work three times harder.

“You can’t really make a plan. You wake up in the morning and see if the weather’s dry or wet, and you’ve to take it from there.”

Eoin says he will appear in all seven episodes alongside six other agricultural contractors in Limerick, Meath, Tipperary, Galway, Donegal, and Clare, and it all gets underway this Thursday, February 24.