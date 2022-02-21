Kerry

Agri-contracting and life on a Feothanach farm: Eoin gets set for the TG4 treatment

Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh on the farm. Expand

Tadhg Evans

Eoin Ó Muircheartaigh is only 28, but we’re now six years on from the formation of Ó Muircheartaigh Agri Contracting. It was a big step for a man of his tender age to take back in 2016, but it was one he was always likely, if not destined, to make.

Yerra sure, we were stone mad after tractors ever,” the Feothanach man tells The Kerryman. “It was like a drug or something.”

