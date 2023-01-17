Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| -2.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Aggrieved’ man called gardaí ‘w**kers, 'b*ll*cks and pr*ck’ at scene of accident

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A man who was “did not take kindly to gardaí attending the scene of an accident’ at the Black Valley became aggressive towards them which led to his arrest.

Frantisek Neupower (45) of 2 Park Grove, The Park, Killarney was before the court charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour after he called gardaí names at the Black Valley, Killarney on August 26, 2022. 

Privacy