‘Aggrieved’ man called gardaí ‘w**kers, 'b*ll*cks and pr*ck’ at scene of accident

A man who was “did not take kindly to gardaí attending the scene of an accident’ at the Black Valley became aggressive towards them which led to his arrest.

Frantisek Neupower (45) of 2 Park Grove, The Park, Killarney was before the court charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour after he called gardaí names at the Black Valley, Killarney on August 26, 2022.

The accused was stopping vehicles on the road when gardaí arrived at the scene. The accused had been involved in a single vehicle collision. Gardaí arrived and told him to move off the road.

Inspector Dave Noonan told the court that he called Gardaí at the scene “w**kers, b*ll*cks’ and pr*ck” and he was arrested.

The court heard that he was stopping vehicles on the road seeking help when gardaí intervened and he did not take kindly to them arriving and getting involved.

The court heard he has no previous convictions, though there has been some confusion over this matter as it had been believed that he did have convictions and the case had been adjourned to allow the state to investigate this. However, the state can now confirm that he does not have any previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Padraig O’Connell said he his client was ‘very aggrieved'. He said that a difficulty arose relative to another vehicle at the time and gardaí got the brunt of it his humour.

He said Mr Neupower is a bit ‘excitable and temperamental’.

Judge Waters said he wondered what was actually going on that day.

He said would give a man of that age with no previous an opportunity but he said he had used “up his lives needlessly”.

He ordered him to pay €400 to the charity Little Blue Heroes before March 7 and the charge would be struck out if this was paid.