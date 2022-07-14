Kerry

Age is no barrier to success for Niamh as she wins four medals at World Masters Games in Finland

Fossa native Niamh O'Sullivan pictured on top of the podium after winning her age category in the 10km road race in at the World Masters Games in Finland last week. Expand
Fossa native Niamh O'Sullivan pictured on top of the podium after winning her age category in the 10km road race in at the World Masters Games in Finland last week.

Fossa's Niamh O'Sullivan pictured with her medals that she won at the World Masters Games in Finland last week.

kerryman

Fergus Dennehy

Fossa native and veteran of the athletics world Niamh O'Sullivan has this past week shown that age is no barrier to success with the newly turned 60-year-old picking up not one, not two, but three gold medals - as well as a bronze medal as well for good measure - at the World Masters Games in Finland.

Niamh, an avid runner all her life, was taking part in the games in the city of Tampere in Finland and it was here that through a mixture of both team and individual events, she was able to bring home the goods to Kerry at the weekend.

