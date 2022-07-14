Age is no barrier to success for Niamh as she wins four medals at World Masters Games in Finland

Fossa native and veteran of the athletics world Niamh O'Sullivan has this past week shown that age is no barrier to success with the newly turned 60-year-old picking up not one, not two, but three gold medals - as well as a bronze medal as well for good measure - at the World Masters Games in Finland.

Niamh, an avid runner all her life, was taking part in the games in the city of Tampere in Finland and it was here that through a mixture of both team and individual events, she was able to bring home the goods to Kerry at the weekend.

Speaking to The Kerryman after her hugely successful few days, Niamh was over the moon with what she and her team had achieved and said that it goes to show that even as you get older, there’s no reason why you still shouldn’t push yourself to be competitive and to be the best you can be at what you do.

"It was all just great. I've been working very hard towards this with a good preparatory programme and it's all just culminated here in Finland so I'm really delighted with it,” she said.

"I've been running since I was a kid in Fossa. That's where I started my running career. My dad, Ivo, he would have been the first person to introduce me to athletics as a juvenile and I ran with Fossa in their athletics club and the community games for years and I just never stopped and I'm still going all these years later,” she said.

"I don't contemplate retiring anytime soon. Obviously I just hit 60 this year but the last thing I think about is hanging up the shoes. As you get older, there's no reason why you can't be, not just running, but also being competitive as well,” she continued.

It’s this drive and determination – along with the help of her supportive family – that has kept Niamh on top of her game all this time, as proven by her success in Finland.

"When I came out here, the big focus was the cross country event and that took place on the Thursday. I ran my individual category in that and I also ran with an Irish team for it as well and we got gold in both of those which was fantastic. That was our first day there so it was the perfect start,” she said.

"What I was really delighted with, the big highlight for me, was winning the age category race. I'm unfortunately just gone into the over 60's category. The race actually encompassed the over 50's, over 55's, over 60's and over 65's and I won this race outright which I was just delighted with to be honest with you,” she added.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, Niamh decided, as you do, to throw in another race just days after the gruelling cross country run and wouldn’t you believe it, she picked up another medal here too before finishing up with a 10km road race.

"Because I was out there for 10 days or so, I threw in the 5000m on the track event as well and I did that on the Sunday and I got a bronze medal in that. Because it was such a quick turnaround from the Thursday, the legs were still not fully recovered so it was just a huge bonus to get that [the Bronze medal].” she said.

"The last event then was the 10km road race and I won my category in that and that got me my third gold medal then out of that,” she added.

Finishing up, Niamh wished to pay a very special thanks to all in her local running group for helping to push her every single training session, adding that she would not be celebrating these medals were it not for their dedication and commitment to running.

"We have our own training group and we run in Brendan's Field there near St Brendan's Park in Tralee and we'd meet two or three times a week and I'd just like to give them, everyone in that training group, a huge thank you for basically running the legs off me in every session,” she said.

"I wouldn't be here without them and the huge commitment that everyone in the group puts in and the great camaraderie and friendship that we have in that group too is amazing, we've been together for years. What would we do without that field? People talk about going away and getting facilities and warm weather training and altitude training ad what not, but all we need is a field and each other because we've just got a really great group there that trains together.

There's huge commitment there. We never cancel a session whether it's rain, hail, snow, whatever it is, we're out there and everybody is putting in the work,” she finished.