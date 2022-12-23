After two long year’s the Covid lockdowns finally end

Musician Reidun and Barry Lynch perform at the ceremony held in Tralee to remember those who died during the pandemic. Photo Domnick Walsh

FEBRUARY 28 proved to be an historic occasion for the country with the ending of almost all COVID restrictions. A little under two years since the country was placed into lock-down, the national and global nightmare was over, and the people began to adjust to their post-COVID world. The dreadful ‘new normal’ of the pandemic was finally behind us, and while life has never quite returned to how it was in the heady days of 2019, most of us have managed to pick up where we left off before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill. The eventual and long-awaited end to Ireland’s lock-down – one of the toughest imposed anywhere in the world – was gradual and, in the end, it was delayed for several months. By mid-2021, many restrictions had been lifted, and there was a semblance of normality about the country. Restrictions were still in place, but beer was flowing in the pubs and people were, once again, able to get out and about and see their friends and loved ones. All was proceeding relatively well until mid-November when a new term was added to the COVID lexicon that we had all grown so wearily accustomed to: Omicron. First diagnosed in South Africa, it took less than a week for the latest strain of the virus to be detected in Ireland, though it later emerged that the newest version of the virus had probably been circulating here for several weeks by the time it was identified.

In September, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan had warned that a return to more stringent COVID restrictions was possible, and as cases began to surge in early December, the long-hoped-for normal Christmas seemed less and less likely.

On December 20, the Government bowed to the inevitable, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the return of restrictions on the hospitality trade.

While people could still meet in houses and visit each other for Christmas, it was to be another severely curtailed holiday season.

An 8pm closing time was brought in for bars, restaurants, live events, cinemas and theatres. Nightclubs, which had only been allowed reopen less than two months earlier, were again shut down.

The Omicron ‘fifth wave’ of COVID cut a swathe across the country in a matter of weeks.

By 10 January, an unwelcome landmark was reached with the total number of COVID cases recorded since the beginning of the pandemic reaching 1million.

Alarmingly it seemed as if the situation may be worsening as, in just the first five days of 2022, there were more COVID cases diagnosed across Ireland than in the whole of 2020.

Mercifully, the peak was actually reached on January 8 when a record 26,122 cases were reported across the country, the highest daily number reported since the pandemic began.

From then, daily case rates began to decline and – by January 21, earlier than many had expected – Mr Martin once again took to his podium at Leinster House, though this time with some goods news.

He announced the easing of almost all COVID-19 restrictions from 6am on January 22, with the requirements of vaccine certificates and social distancing to end; limits on household visits and capacities for indoor and outdoor events to be removed; nightclubs to reopen and pubs and restaurants to resume normal trading times.

Some restrictions would remain, but for most, the worst of the COVID crisis was over and it was time to rebuild.

On February 17, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended that the need to wear masks in most areas was no longer necessary, and Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan proposed that NPHET – loved and loathed in equal measure – should be disbanded and duly replaced with a smaller monitoring group

On February 22 came the news we were all waiting for.

The Government agreed to end almost all remaining restrictions from 28 February, with mask-wearing in schools, indoor retail settings and on public transport to be voluntary; restrictions in schools to end and testing to be scaled back.

It was finally over.

COVID, of course, remains with us, but after two hellish years, we may no have, at last, found a way to live with the virus. Cases continue to be diagnosed – and the virus is likely with us forever – but the worst appears to be behind us.

Even as we celebrate its end, we must remember the grim toll the pandemic took on our country, our county and the world.

As of this month, there have been over 1.6 million COVID cases detected in Ireland since the pandemic began, and the virus has been linked to over 8,200 deaths.

Here in Kerry, there have been 45,572 COVID cases diagnosed since the crisis began, which is the equivalent of one in three people in the county contracting the virus.

Kerry’s COVID death toll makes for stark reading with 185 people who had the virus losing their lives during the course of the pandemic.

As we enjoy our first proper holiday season for three years we must remember those we lost and all those who sacrificed so much to keep the rest of us safe.