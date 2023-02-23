After a year of war in the Ukraine ‘I still hope we can go home soon’

Yulia Bakun and her hsuband from Ukraine with her children Andrii and Veronika in happier times.

Yulia Bakun from Ukraine with her children Andrii and Veronika. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Friday, February 24, marks one year from Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, and it will be a day of great sadness for Yulia Bakun, her family and the thousands of displaced Ukrainian refugees in Kerry.

There are 6,493 Ukrainian refugees living in Kerry, and Yulia is among those.

In the intervening year, she has spent time in Poland before returning home for a short time. However, she was once again forced to flee due to the ongoing missile attacks, and she arrived in Ireland just over two months ago with her two children, Veronika (12) and Andrii (15).

Her husband, Vladimir, as is the case for many of the Ukrainian families here in Kerry, is fighting on the front-line. It was him who insisted Yulia come to Ireland for safety.

"My husband protects our country, and it was he who insisted that we go. It is easier for him to fight if we are safe,” she told The Kerryman.

She prays for the safety of her husband every day and does her best to stay strong for her children.

Yulia can still recall the day of the invasion:

“I couldn't even believe that the war had started until I saw the columns of Russian vehicles … We rushed from the siren, I ran outside and started knocking on the windows of the neighbours to wake them up.

“Everyone was scared. We quickly started collecting documents, money, some clothes, food and medicine. Our car was fuelled and it was great, because there were very long queues to get fuel.”

“Before the war we were so happy and contented,” she says

"We were happy and stable. We worked, dreamed, planned. We were starting to build a house. The children studied and played sports. We had fun weekends.”

The family originally fled to her parents’ home from the city of Chernihiv, where they had been living.

"My children and husband and I went to my mother, she lives 200 kilometres from our city. We thought it would be safer that way,” explains Yulia.

“After that, the children and I went to Poland, we were there for 5 months. The children went to school, I worked. It was very hard, mentally. And I gave up...we went home. But the war is not over, and life at home is dangerous. We are from the north of Ukraine, close to the border with Russia,” she continues.

So when her husband was called up before Christmas to fight, and amid ongoing missile attacks, she decided to come to Ireland. He had signed up immediately when the war broke out but was not drafted in until late 2022. In the mean-time, he was helping rebuild after missile attacks in their home city.

“At the beginning of winter we decided to go. There were problems with heating, light, cold and because of massive missile attacks which are so dangerous,” she says.

All that mattered to Yulia and her husband is that she would be safe, and she came to Ireland on advice of a friend and to receive support.

"It’s not important where we go, it is important who is nearby. And here is my friend who supports me, and it was my girl friend who told me about the good people of Ireland, about the beautiful places and good attitudes,” she says.

Now Yulia is living in Eviston House Hotel in Killarney. She worries about her husband and trying to make the best of her situation. She says it is hard, but she is happy that she and her children are safe.

"I am attending English courses, and then I plan to find a job. The hotel has good conditions.”

She, however, missed her husband, with whom she has limited contact. She is proud of what he is doing in their homeland.

"I am very worried, I know that with war there is a risk of life. I am very proud of my husband – he did not get scared, but went to protect his home, state, and people,” she says.

"I have to be strong. I try not to cry in front of my children. He really wanted to go fight, to be useful, many of his friends are fighting.”

She thanked Ireland for hosting her

“The Irish are kind, caring, sincere and generous. I have not met angry and aggressive people. It seems to me that every person here is ready to help in any matter. I thank Ireland very much,” she says.

"I am very happy that my family is alive and well.”

However, on the anniversary of the invasion, she remains hopeful that she can go soon:

“I really want to go home soon. I want and believe that the war will end soon, and we will be able to return and revive the destroyed Ukraine.”