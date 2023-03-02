After 48 years its time for a new chapter for An Post worker Mary Griffin

(From left) Theresa O’Dwyer (Post Office Manager), Mary Griffin (An Post), Pat Cremin (An Post), Vincent Devlin (Postmaster). Mary has just retired from Cahersiveen Post office. She began work with An Post 48 years ago when she trained in Mallow Post Office and has worked in Cahersiveen for many years. Photo by Christy Riordan

Last week Mary Griffin celebrated her 66th birthday last week and now she is enjoying her first weeks of retirement from her job with An Post after 48 years - the majority of which was spent in the post office in Cahersiveen.

She originally trained in Mallow and spent a number of years there before moving to Cahersiveen where she has worked behind the counter of the local post office for 45 years. Given that length of service she is a familiar face to many and is well-known in the town. It was meeting customers that she loved most about the job.

She loved the kindness of the people she met.

"You had great interaction with customers and you met some lovely people. I was really taken by the kindness of people who said thank you for helping them.”

Of course in the last 48 years there has been a lot of changes in the job and Covid brought even further changes.

"Back when I started there was paper and biro. Now it is computers.”

Most recently Mary has been based behind the post office counter in the local Centra Shop when the former Post Office closed as many have.

While Mary, who is originally from Boherbue in Cork, she is now an adopted Kerry woman living in Glenbeigh since she married Paddy Griffin and moved to the area and took up her An Post role in Cahersiveen.

She says she enjoyed the job but now it is time for a new chapter in life. Mary believes it is important to retire when you have good health to be able to enjoy new adventures and she will now spend time walking, travelling and dancing.

A special presentation was made to Mary on her retirement in recent weeks to mark her long service to An Post.