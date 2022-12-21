Kerry

After 365 days of daily protest against Kerry phone mast campaigners vow to continue

Local residents at a gathering held in Inch on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of continuous protests against the 20-metre Towercom mast (in the background) that was erected in the village on December 14 of last year. Photo by Declan Malone Expand
Local residents at a gathering held in Inch on Sunday to mark the first anniversary of continuous protests against the 20-metre Towercom mast (in the background) that was erected in the village on December 14 of last year. Photo by Declan Malone

Declan Malone and Joan Maguire

Residents of Inch marked an unhappy anniversary on Sunday as they gathered on the roadside where, every day for the past year, they have maintained a constant protest against the construction of a telecommunications mast in the centre of their village and only metres away from the nearest home.

The protest has still not persuaded Towercom to move the mast, but residents are determined to continue the struggle for as long as it takes, and there is now cautious optimism that the wireless infrastructure company will move the mast to one of several alternative sites that have been proposed by the community.

