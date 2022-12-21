After 365 days of daily protest against Kerry phone mast campaigners vow to continue

Residents of Inch marked an unhappy anniversary on Sunday as they gathered on the roadside where, every day for the past year, they have maintained a constant protest against the construction of a telecommunications mast in the centre of their village and only metres away from the nearest home.

The protest has still not persuaded Towercom to move the mast, but residents are determined to continue the struggle for as long as it takes, and there is now cautious optimism that the wireless infrastructure company will move the mast to one of several alternative sites that have been proposed by the community.

Despite local objections, Kerry County Council granted Eir planning permission for the 20-metre, galvanised steel, monopole mast in October 2020. Some residents then prepared an appeal to An Bord Pleanála but missed the submissions deadline because of a misunderstanding about the required fee.

A year later the mast was unexpectedly erected by Towercom on December 14, 2021. The following day locals started their protest on the roadside in front of the mast site and they have stayed there ever since, in wind, rain or sun.

Since last December over 10,000 people have signed a petition at the roadside protest, while another 4,500 or more have signed an online petition. Cáit Ní Shé, who has taken part in the roadside protest every weekend for the past year, said there has been a lot of support from passing motorists and a lot of people have stopped to sign the petition. “It encourages you,” she said.

Last January, Towercom paused work on the site pending a meeting that had been arranged with local residents, and since then no telecoms equipment has been installed on the mast. Last February that meeting was held between company representatives and Inch residents, along with Minister Norma Foley and TDs Brendan Griffin (FG), Pa Daly (SF), and Michael Healy Rae (Ind). Although the meeting was described as constructive it failed to come to a resolution, but residents at least had the satisfaction of making their position clear.

After the meeting, Minister Foley summed up the situation saying: “We need infrastructure, but not this. Not this close, the first thing you see in the morning, the last thing you see at night.”

In the wake of the meeting with Towercom representatives, the protest group identified five alternative sites on the hill above the village where the mast would be well away from homes, and at a public meeting held during the summer they confirmed that these sites would be acceptable to the community.

Towercom was subsequently presented with these alternatives and last month the company said they had selected two potential sites from the five possibilities and were in the process of evaluating them. However, they haven’t yet given locals any information on how this evaluation is progressing.

“The ball is now in Towercom’s court,” said Fidelus Foley, whose home is immediately beside the mast. “We’re angry they’ve left it this long. They’ve been given alternative sites and they’re not moving fast enough.”

“It’s been a horrible year, very emotional. It’s a headache all the time. First thing in the morning, when you open the curtains, you’re reminded that it [the mast] is still there,” she added.

Amid all the frustration a positive outcome from the mast protest is that it has strengthened bonds in the community. This was demonstrated when locals gathered at the mast protest site last year for their New Year’s Eve countdown. They’re planning to do the same this year and they hope the message won’t be lost on Towercom.

“I don’t know if they thought we’d back down, but there’s no backing down,” said Cáit Ní Shé.