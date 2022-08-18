Afghanistan native in Kerry talks about his country one year on from US evacuation

One year ago this week Jawed Noorzai did not know of his family’s whereabouts as the Taliban retook control of his country after 20 years of American rule.

The evacuation sparked dreadful scenes of panic and mayhem as men, women and children desperately tried to flee the county in the final days of American occupation and Taliban resistance.

Jawed runs his own takeaway business (Zam Zams) in Kilflynn in North Kerry. He talks about when the Taliban came to his cousin’s house and tried to take his two daughters. When their father resisted, the Taliban shot him, and the girls were taken.

Jawed’s niece had just qualified as a doctor two weeks before the Taliban arrived. She is now ordered to stay at home after six years of study and self-progress.

Jawed’s nephew had also just graduated from college and was looking forward to finding a job.

A year on, and all prospects have vanished as Afghanistan is on the brink of starvation, mass unemployment, and social disintegration.

Having failed to cross the border into Pakistan last year, Jawed’s family has returned to their home in western Afghanistan. But anxiety and societal dysfunction under Taliban rule is all there is now.

“The situation is very bad in my home. It’s not good at all one year later. People are hungry and there is nothing to eat, no money, no bank, everything is just closed,” said Jawed.

“People are in a bad situation. They want to leave the country and people are dying trying to leave. The Taliban has no education,” he said.

"These people spent 13 years in the mountains. If you have 13 years in the mountain and you try coming down controlling a city or town, it’s very hard to control. Look at the news, over a million people leave the county this year.”

Jawed works hard in his business in Kilflynn to send money home to feed his family. This has its own difficulties.

He sends the money to Pakistan from where it is collected at the border by a member if Jawed’s family. By the time it reaches its intended hands, the money has been taxed.

“For example, if I send €100 to Pakistan, by the time it reaches my country they are lucky to get €20 by the time everyone takes their commission,” he explains.

"The money is taken by taxi to the border, and it is nearly all gone. The police in Pakistan also charge me. There are no banks in Afghanistan, so what are we to do?”

During the American occupation, Jawed would visit home regularly. This is now out of the question. He said it is better for his family if he stays in Ireland and earns money.

Jawed is trying to get his family to Ireland but so far, he claims, he has received little assistance from the authorities.

“I apply for my family but the Government is not helping. They send me forms and I fill everything out about my business. But when it’s about Afghanistan it’s a case of ‘forget it’,” he said.

"I send letters to Taliban Government to ask, and they don’t answer. I even tell Irish Government my niece is a qualified doctor, but still they don’t listen to me.

“I’ve given everything. One year on and I’ve not heard from Irish Government about bringing my family here. They just tell me, ‘you can support your family’. It’s difficult because every month I’m giving money,” he said.

Jawed refers to the bomb that killed over 60 people at a Mosque in Kabul on Wednesday as the ‘eternal reality’ for his people.

“You can see on the news what happened in Kabul. This makes me sad. My country is 55 years fighting. 55 years when everyone’s family lost somebody. It’s our eternal reality,” he said.

"If you go to each door in Afghanistan and ask: ‘how many of your family is dead?’ it will be one, three, two. For example, me, when the Russians come I lost my mother; the Mujahadeen and Taliban come next, and I lose by brother, and then I lost my sister. Everybody’s like that,” said Jawed.

With all the goodwill and assistance shown to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in late February, one can’t help but wonder listening to Jawed’s story why a similar outpouring of humanity has not been extended to Afghanistan.

I ask Jawed this question, but he declines to comment. He is stoic and shows no bitterness or acrimony towards the level of aid given to Ukrainians compared to Afghans a year on from their ordeal at the hands of the Taliban.

He did appeal to the Irish Government to donate to Afghanistan so his people can eat and do not starve to death.

“Please, ask your minister to send help. Afghanistan people need help. They need donations. People are hungry. If you can’t send money, raise donations. Just pray and donate, people need it,” said Jawed.