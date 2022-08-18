Kerry

Afghanistan native in Kerry talks about his country one year on from US evacuation

On the first anniversary of the US evacuation of Afghanistan, Kilflynn businessman, Jawed Noorzai, talks about the changes at home.

Stephen Fernane

One year ago this week Jawed Noorzai did not know of his family’s whereabouts as the Taliban retook control of his country after 20 years of American rule.

The evacuation sparked dreadful scenes of panic and mayhem as men, women and children desperately tried to flee the county in the final days of American occupation and Taliban resistance.

