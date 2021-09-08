Aer Lingus announce return of Shannon Heathrow flights

Aer Lingus have confirmed plans to resume its regular scheduled service between Shannon Airport and London Heathrow Airport from next Monday, September 13.

News that the service, which is used by many business commuters from Kerry, is to be restored was announced by Shannon Airport last week.

“Shannon Group has welcomed the return of the Aer Lingus London Heathrow service to

Shannon Airport. From September 13 the service will operate seven days a week,” said a statement from Shannon Airport CEO Mary Considine.

“The Shannon to Heathrow service was withdrawn as a result of the pandemic. Prior to this the service had been popular, particularly for business travellers, due to Heathrow’s hub status and onward connections to international marketplaces across the globe,” Ms Considine said.

“It is great to see the Heathrow service return to Shannon in what has been, and continues to be, an extremely difficult period for the aviation sector”.

“’We will be working closely with Aer Lingus to build the service and to resume long-haul services, however, airlines make decisions on routes based on a number of factors, one of the most important of which is how many passengers will travel on their flight. The best way to ensure the Heathrow service and other routes, remain for the long term is for people to support them. We have already seen encouraging up-take for the services we have launched since the lifting of travel restrictions,” Ms Considine said.

“’We have significant COVID-19 safety measures in place and our passengers can be confident when they choose to fly Shannon that we are focused on making their journey through the airport an easy and enjoyable experience.”

“’We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and ask them for their continued support as we navigate our way back to recovery and growth which will take some time yet”.