Adare Bypass gets the green light in a ‘game changer for Kerry’

The route the Adare Bypass is to take.

The picturesque village of Adare in West Limerick is to be bypassed as part of a major new capital scheme connecting Foynes to the Limerick motorway network.

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to the long-sought Adare Bypass – a 35km-long multimillion euro road project set to reduce motorist journey times to and from Limerick while connecting the port of Foynes to the motorway network.

News of the approval comes as blessed relief for Kerry commuters long hit by the traffic delays at the bottleneck picturesque West Limerick village.

It also paves the way for the expansion of operations at Foynes Port, identified as a site of huge potential for the tranmission of offshore-generated power into the future under national climate targets.

The project will see Foynes connected to motorway at Rathkeale along a 15.6km-long section of dual carriageway; giving onto to a 17km-long section of new motorway connecting to the existing motorway network near Patrickswell.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy Rae welcomed the news as a ‘game-changer’ for Kerry:

“Today’s news that the proposed Adare Bypass has been green-lighted by An Bord Pleanna is a game changer for Kerry.

"For far too long access to Co Kerry has been stifled both from the N22 via Macroom and the N21 via Adare, with the N22 upgrade almost complete and today’s news in relation to the N21 it will massively increase accessibility to our great county for both tourism activity and further bolstering opportunities of job creation within the county. This is a good day for Kerry”.