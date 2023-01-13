Actors and extras wanted for Castleisland Presentation School OsKaRs

On the Boards: Presentation Castleisland Principal Pierce Dargan looks set for the launch of the Night at the OsKaRs information evening at the school on this Thursday evening at 6:30pm. Photo by John Reidy

It’s going to be a case of lights, camera, action at Presentation Castleisland over the coming few months from this very week to the end of April. And there’s going to be great excitement between now and then.

Pres Principal Pierce Dargan explains that the school is organising a community involvement initiative and school fundraising event over the coming months.

“It is called A Night at the OsKaRs and an event management company, Kevin Rowe Events, from Dublin is coming down to our school to run this,” said Mr. Dargan.

“The company will shoot seven famous movie clips, such as ‘The Field’, ‘Braveheart’, ‘Veronica Guerin’ etc. They will provide a casting evening, acting lessons, costumes and a full film crew.

“They will bring participants to a location in or near Castleisland to shoot the various movie clips.

“So, we are looking for anyone over 18 years of age in the Castleisland area or beyond who is interested in being in one of our seven films as an actor, actress or extra,” said Mr. Dargan.

Past pupils, parents/guardians, local businesses and further afield are being invited to get involved and you don’t have to have a direct link with the school and no experience of acting is required.

“It is a fun and enjoyable community involvement event and you get the once in a lifetime opportunity to be a celebrity,” Mr. Dargan enthused.

“Once the seven movies are recorded, we will hold our ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ on Friday, April 21st 2023 in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney, where we will showcase the seven movie clips on a large screen, there will be celebrity judges who will pick the winners of the ‘Best Actor/Actress OsKaR’, ‘Best Movie OsKaR’ and so on.

“It will be a red-carpet event, with a dress code of tuxedo/suits and ball gowns. We are hoping to have an audience of 500 on the night,” he continued.

“All of the filming is done in advance in front of eight to 10 people who are in the film, so, on the ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ everyone can sit back and enjoy being on the big screen.

“This is an opportunity not to be missed. If anyone is interested or even half thinking about it, please come along to our ‘Information Night’ this Thursday, January 12th at 6.30pm in our school and please see the information night flyer attached.

“The company is coming down to explain all that is involved. There is no commitment to sign up this Thursday, but please come along and see what is involved and you can make up your mind then,” he concluded.