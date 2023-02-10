Action must be taken for the safety of motorists as deer wander the roads

Debate continues to rage in Kerry, with calls this week for further deer culls to make our roads safer.

Figures show that 2,568 deer were culled in Kerry last year, an increase from the 2021 legal deer-hunting season, but for some, this is nowhere near enough.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae led the calls this week and, of course, he will be strongly opposed in some quarters for wanting to kill wild animals that are part of our land. Those who do not want further culls will say that Deputy Healy-Rae does not understand that the deer population is being properly managed, that such high cull numbers tell us wild deer are being controlled.

The cull figures released by the NPWS primarily refer to Sika deer, though they do include a small number of Red deer. Red deer are protected and managed by the state and, therefore, not culled at the same level Sika deer are culled at.

We all know Red deer are a protected species and should remain so. Nobody wants to wipe them out. What Michael Healy-Rae and others want is for motorists to be safe on our roads, and they are not in many parts of Kerry.

Let me tell you what it is like to worry about driving around South Kerry at dusk and face a deer; just seconds from damaging your car and putting your life in danger. Evasive action and the absence of oncoming traffic saved me from a serious accident just weeks ago. This was not an especially rural country road; it was a short distance from Kenmare town.

If I had hit the wild, wandering deer on that main route into Kenmare town, it would have been at a significant financial cost to me. Instinct kicks in, I tried to avoid the deer, but at a different time, this could have led me to hit an oncoming car and the cost might have been far more severe than anything financial. Thankfully, I was one of the lucky ones but many have not been.

Read More

This was my nearest brush with a deer wandering our roads – I’ve had several close-ish calls – and it happened after the most significant cull carried out in this county in recent years, according to official statistics. We’ve heard plenty anecdotal evidence of similar incidents even recently.

There have been more than a few stories of significant damage to vehicles in incidents involving wandering deer. Official figures will never show the reality of the situation as many incidents will not be reported. In fact, I believe most aren’t.

Farmers, meanwhile, are obliged to pay out if their animals cause damage – but who is responsible for wild deer?

On the same night, prior to getting into my car, I had been warned to take care and watch out for deer on certain sections of my journey. But here, so close to town, was not even one of the areas flagged to me.

Depending on where in the county you are, you may need to reconsider driving after dusk because of wandering deer. Years ago, I travelled Australia, and there were similar warnings for kangaroos. I thought it strange then and I think it is strange now that deer conservation comes before the safety of motorists.

I’ll be told I’m blowing the situation out of proportion, that deer are important to our biodiversity – and they are – but are animals more important than us now? I don’t think most people would say so.

There have been deputations to councillors in Kerry over the years, highlighting the dangers posed by deer on our roads. Road signs have been erected, submissions lodged, discussions held, yet the issue persists. We don't know the exact number of deer in Kerry – only statistics for Killarney National Park – but many of us driving on Kerry roads know they exist and we must be careful. But, sometimes, all the care in the world won’t save you.

In a public consultation on deer management, one of the questions posed by a survey listed a number of impacts deer can have. These included their impact on road safety, biodiversity, agriculture and human health. The participants then had to rate how important their impact is to them in each of these contexts. There were five options, ranging from ‘not important at all’ all the way up to ‘very important’.

How many people took part in this public consultation has yet to be announced publically, but we may have a fair idea of what’s of greatest concern to the people of Kerry. Consultations rarely garner the attention they should, but if the Government sees fit to examine the matter as closely as this, we have an issue and one that must be resolved. Motorists deserve to drive in safety where possible and surely should not have to add wandering deer to the list of hazards they face.

They don't have to be be wiped out, they just have to be controlled.