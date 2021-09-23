Acclaimed singer-songwriter to play in Tralee this week

Acclaimed American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Peter Broderick is set to visit Tralee for an intimate concert this coming Thursday, September 23 following the release of his new solo album, ‘Blackberry’.

Blackberry, Peter’s first vocal album in five years, was recorded in his bedroom in London during the lock-down of 2019, hence Peter’s descriptionof it as “Experimental-Bedroom-Folk-Pop”.

Peter, who is perhaps most well known as a live member of the Danish indie-rock group Efterklang, last played in Kerry as part of Other Voices in 2019.

The first vocal line on Blackberry is “You can only be as happy as the world that you live in…” — a sentiment that all of us can relate to as we struggle with climate change, with a global pandemic and resulting lockdown, with an uncertainty about the future that the modern world generates in us all.

But as musicians like Peter soundtrack these turbulent times, they provide us with a lifeline, a way of looking at the world that is hopeful and full of wonder.

Providing support on the night will be violinist, composer and electronic music producer Justin Grounds.

This concert will take place at 8 pm on Thursday the 23rd of September in the wonderful surrounds of Ballyseedy Garden Centre, tickets which are €15 (plus booking fee) and can be booked on-line from the nonfaction website.