‘Acceptance of LGBTQI+ issues should be the same in rural Kerry as urban Dublin’ – Matt Kennedy

Matt Kennedy is a policy and research officer with Belong To, a national organisation that supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTQI+) young people in Ireland.

Matt is currently working with Trinity College in Dublin on the ‘Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland Research Project’. It’s the first national study on LGBTQI+ mental health since the marriage equality referendum in 2015.

The information for the study was collected during 2014-15, before the same-sex marriage referendum and the introduction of the Gender Recognition Act in 2015. This new body of research will track what has changed for members of the LGBTQI+ community since these major societal milestones.

Since 2003, Belong To has worked with LGBTQI+ people between 14 and 23 years, helping to create a safe and equal place where diversity and self-expression is valued and supported.

Michael is from west Cork and came out eight years ago when he was 19. He was told to leave home as a result, and one of Matt’s aims is to help other young people in rural areas to express themselves and help their communities receive the necessary supports to advance educational awareness of LGBTQI+ concerns.

In spite of the huge strides made on LGBTQI+ issues, living in rural communities is still a challenge for many young people looking to express and develop their sexual orientation and identity.

Feelings of isolation, loneliness, even bullying and threats of physical violence, are still prevalent. Matt believes that, aside from the meaningful legislative policies of late, there is still a disparity between LGBTQI+ communities in rural and urban areas.

“Part of this problem is around resourcing and accessing the support services that offer supportive education for LGBTQI+ people and their families. Where this information is absent, it can leave people who are coming out feeling isolated,” Matt said.

Under resourced services within rural areas is a key reason for the disparity in understanding. Bigger towns and cities tend to get the majority of funding for services. This produces a two-pronged effect of leaving a cohort of the LGBTQI+ community behind by not laying the educational foundations of understanding and empathy.

“A lot of our work is around advocating for localised services and education programmes that go into different schools. This can ensure that any disparity isn’t as intense. There should be the same level of acceptance whether you’re living in Dublin or in rural Kerry.”

Matt’s experience of growing up in a rural community underscores the realisation that educational supports are essential.

“You can really harness that sense of care within a community when people have access to meaningful education,” he explains.

“For LGBTQI+ young people, it’s all around coming out. They have a lot of fear and anxiety around experiences of being rejected by their family and peers. I came out in the last eight years and was kicked out of home. That was a year before the marriage referendum. This is something we would still support young people with very regularly,” he said.

Michael is keen to stress that while we, as a nation, have made some fantastic forms of societal progression for LGBTQI+ people, there remains an undercurrent of concern.

“If you are not bringing Irish society along with you in terms of education, and understanding, then you are still going to have those experiences of social rejection and exclusion,” he said.

“When you give people these tools, it tends to be a learning moment that they can build towards acceptance. But it comes back to resources and information: if they don’t have this, they are not going to be as understanding.”

The topic of gender identity ideology and trans issues have clearly dominated discourse around LGBTQI+ issues in recent years.

In many ways - and perhaps worryingly so - the trans debate, transitioning, and misuse of pronouns, has developed into a proxy front line at which all LGBTQI+ concerns are now fought, particularly on social media. This scenario risks making coming out even more problematic for young people owing to online hostility.

Social media becomes the fall back position where information is sourced and absorbed. Matt believes this is the last place we should look to find understanding and meaningful progress on LGBTQI+ policies.

“In many ways, it was nearly easier for me to come out at 19 as it is for young people today. A lot of this argument and polarising of debate is being driven around trans identity and trans life from a minor group of people who are fuelling a debate of false narratives,” said Matt.

“For many LGBTQI+ people, this isn’t really the broader experience of Irish society at all. I don’t think it is as hostile or against trans rights, equality, or inclusion as social media suggests.

"I think many people when they understand how vulnerable and marginalised LGBTQI+ people are, they understand the need for acceptance. It’s important not to get bogged down on the hostility of social media, which is not reflective of wider Irish society,” said Matt.

Part of the focus around the ‘Being LGBTQI+ in Ireland Research Project’ discovered that 12 is the average age people know they are LGBTQI+. For trans people, it is often younger. The research also showed that 16 is the average age that people came out.

“One of the starker findings of the research is that the time period when someone comes out often coincides with the period when suicide attempts are likely to take place. That can be a really fraught time for someone that is compounded by potential rejection and harassment, which then becomes a major issue,” explained Matt.

“This research will be looking at public attitudes and their opinions towards the LGBTQI+ community. It’s about getting a sense of how society has moved on and their attitudes.

"I do think homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia are still very prevalent issues in Irish society. A misuse of language or a slur might not always be rooted in an intentional kind of homophobia. But can still cause harm.”

To take part in the survey, visit www.beinglgbtqi.ie