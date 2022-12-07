Academic excellence abounds in Junior Cert results at Castleisland Community College

The high achieving Castleisland Community College Junior Cycle students and teachers. Front from left: Isabelle O'Connor, Cathal White, Bláithín O' Mahony, Noah Moynihan and Caitríona Murphy. Back from left: Deputy Principal Mairéad Corridon, Éabann Kearney, Seán McCarthy, Emma O'Donoghue, Rowan O'Sullivan, Tara Kerins, Dominic Peters and Principal Teresa Lonergan.

There were widespread celebrations in Castleisland Community College recently, due to the Junior Cycle results received by students.

Over the course of two years, the students studied for the exams under extremely difficult circumstances and the results achieved were well above the national average.

The grading of the new Junior Cycle has changed and the top award of between 90-100% is now called a distinction.

Many students received not just one but several distinctions across all subject areas.

The excellent teaching and learning provided by the enthusiastic teachers is at the heart of this success along with support provided by parents/ guardians at home.

The school provides an excellent subject choice with Junior Cycle students choosing three subjects from a pool of seven option subjects: Woodwork Technology, Graphics, Business Studies, Home Economics, Geography, Art and Engineering.

Students then choose three of these. All of these optional subjects, along with Agricultural Science, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Accounting and Applied Maths (online), are available at Leaving Certificate level.

Responding to the results Principal Teresa Lonergan said that it would not be possible for her to do her job and run this fantastic school were it not for the great students who attend here.

“In addition, we have an excellent cohort of caring, dedicated and hardworking school staff.

“Good schools are built around clear communication, clear student expectations and the development of positive relationships amongst all stakeholders and education partners,” said Ms. Lonergan.