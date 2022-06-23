Kerry

Abuse in Tralee schools in the 1950s: ‘The boys from big houses, whose fathers had good jobs, weren’t touched’

Tralee native Edward Walsh recalls the terrible abuse inflicted on boys in primary and secondary schools in the 1950s by Christian Brothers. Edward believes much of this abuse has never been spoken about, and he is encouraging people of that era to report what they saw. 

Stephen Fernane

Tralee native Edward Walsh (76) has lived in Nottingham in the UK for almost 50 years since leaving Dublin in the late 1970s.

Tralee is still a big part of Edward’s life as he enjoys charting the vast changes that have taken place in the town since he attended primary and secondary school in the 1950s.

