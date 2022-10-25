Abbeyfeale to bare all for charity calendar

Pictured behind the scenes with local Abbeyfeale photographer John Morris and volunteers Aoife Keogh and Marian Harnett for a special fundraising calendar titled “Abbeyfeale - The Bare Essentials”. The launch night take place in Fr Casey GAA Abbeyfeale on Saturday 29th October at 19.30.

Traditionally winter is the time of year where you add layers to your clothes, not dispose of them entirely but the hardy - and charitable - people of Abbeyfeale are bucking the trend this year, all for a very good cause.

‘The Bare Essentials’ is the new charity initiative by the people of the West Limerick town; the project is a calendar that the town has produced to showcase our town with over 100 ‘nude’ volouteers from the community photographed - by local photographer John D Morris - in the style of ‘The Calendar Girls’.

The town has partnered up with the Irish Cancer Society and €10 of every calendar sale will go directly to the amazing work that the charity do.

The official launch of the calendar will be taking place this coming on Saturday October 29 in Fr Casey’s GAA in Abbeyfeale at 7:30 p.m.

On the night the group will be doing the big reveal of all the images, only a very small group have seen the finished product.

They will also be putting the calendar on sale locally in over 30 locations and they have set up an online shop so that they can ship to other counties, countries and overseas to the Irish Diaspora.

“The calendar story is of our town and community, some beautiful stories of hope and unfortunately some of loss,” said photographer John D Morris this week.

“We also have a couple who actually got married where we staged a wedding with different suppliers without anyone actually knowing they got wed, their marriage is to be announced in the calendar itself,” he continued.