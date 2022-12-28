Abbeyfeale residents secure major Government funding for St Ita’s revamp

St Ita’s Hall in Abbeyfeale has received a welcome start to 2023 following the announcement that it is to receive €300,000 for essential maintenance works.

This is a hugely important facility to the town but like many community centres, it was in need refurbishment work to help keep it a vibrant amenity.

Thanks to a hard-working committee, who put their case for funding before the Government, St Ita’s Hall is now set for a welcome revamp that will see it preserve its status as an important community resource.

Chairman of Abbeyfeale Community Council (ACC), Maurice O’Connell, explained how the national application process is a highly competitive one, with a large number of applications.

However, he cited Abbeyfeale’s collective community-style and work ethic in preparing the application as key to its eventual success.

“The hours dedicated to this funding application were long and often unsociable,” Mr O’Connell explained.

“The odds of success were only 50/50 as experience had taught us that funding applications can be a precarious pursuit. Perseverance is what’s required and better again, moral and experienced support from like-minded individuals,” Mr O’Connell added.

The Government announcement earlier in 2022 that a dedicated Community Centres Investment Fund (CCIF) would be launched specifically for community halls was an opportunity seized on by ACC in terms of launching its application.

Following the Government announcement, ACC set in motion a ten-week long collaborative approach to research, draft and submit the best possible application - each drawing from their own personal and professional backgrounds to produce as strong a case as possible on behalf of the community.

“We were duly approved for the maximum amount of €300,000 which will now give a new lease of life to a historical community hall, and bring it well into the 21st Century,” Mr O’Connell explained.

“A huge thank you to all elected representatives who supported the various applications, while making their way through the evaluation process,” he added.