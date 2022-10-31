Abbeyfeale bares all in ‘nude’ calendar for Irish Cancer Society

Daniel Ward, Florrie Connell (barber), Ger Quinlivan with Gerard and David Ward pictured getting into the spirit of things as they pose for the Abbeyfeale 'Bare Essentials' charity calendar.

THE townsfolk of Abbeyfeale have this week given a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘putting it all on the line’ as they proudly posed nude for a charity calendar in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

The calendar – titled ‘The Bare Essentials’ – is made up of a series of photos, all taken by local photographer John D Morris, showing people from the local community posing ‘nude’ at locations around the West Limerick town.

As well as helping to raise funds for the very worthy cause that is the Irish Cancer Society, the calendar also aims to show off and promote the town and its amenities in a positive way.

“The idea of doing a ‘nude’ calendar isn’t a new one, countless groups across the world have bared all for their cause, but I wanted to develop the idea further and try to get over 100 volunteers to showcase Abbeyfeale in a positive light on a local, regional and national level,” said photographer John D Morris this week.

Key to showcasing the town was to consider a marketing strategy, so John, along with Noreen Cotter, Aoife Keogh and Eamon Foley, formed a small group called CARA (Creative Arts Raising Abbeyfeale) whose purpose is to promote and showcase Abbeyfeale through the arts.

This calendar is their first project, and the sales will allow them to create a dedicated fund for future artworks and creative projects in the Abbeyfeale streetscape to promote their town.

The first photograph for the cover image was taken on a very cold Sunday morning back in August, when five brave and hardy soles faced up to the early morning elements, and from there on, the ball kept rolling and there was no turning back.

Bit by bit, as the group worked through the shots and the various groups, they came to realise that, in showcasing Abbeyfeale, they could also give back in another way.

“We approached the Irish Cancer Society about our little project, and they liked what we were doing and how we were doing it” said Eamon Foley, who runs a bike and hire shop in the town.

And so the group formed a partnership that would also help them to raise funds through their amazing work.

“We choose the Irish Cancer Society as everybody up and down the country has been affected in some way by cancer, and we felt our little project could help a far wider audience,” Eamon continued.

There are a number of amazing photos in the calendar – each telling a story from the community – but none, perhaps, is as poignant as the back story to the November photo with Jim O’Connor and his two nephews, Billy and Conor Flavin.

Snapped in one of the local pubs, the three friends share a pot of tea while playing cards. Upon closer inspection, you also see that Jim holds the royal flush as he grins towards the camera.

An empty chair placed nearby suggests there’s always room for one more friend, no matter what. The back story to this is that Jim has also been diagnosed with terminal cancer and, despite his situation, came forward to volunteer

The calendar is available locally in over 30 locations and priced at €20, €10 of which goes directly to the Irish Cancer Society.

You can donate online through https://ansiopamilsean.ie/pages/calendar. Further information is available through https://www.facebook.com/CARAabbeyfeale.