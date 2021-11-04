A wedding and a book launch all in a day's work for Felicia

In a magical land far far away...Artist and Author, Felicia Thomas from Killarney, with her new children's book 'Miss Polly and the Crocodile' set in the magical land of Loopaloo. It tells the story with illustrations by Felicia, of a grumpy king, a very spoilt princess, Miss Polly and a crocodile, a shy little girl, good friends and a bully. The characters are faced with very relatable problems, but find that being nice to other and a little magic can save the day. Launching the book with her beloved dog Boo, at the three hundred year old beech tree at Ross Island, Killarney. This is Felicia's first book, after a life changing accident in 2013, she used her hobby of art as rehabilitation while learning to use her hand again. The Book is publicated by Redshank Books. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC

“Dreams do come through” says Killarney artist, Felicia Thomas, this week after she launched her first children’s book and got married all within days of each other.

The Killarney artist turned children’s author said she is thrilled to have finally published her children’s book a project she has been working since 2013 when an accident with a lawnmower changed her life.

Two of her fingers on her right hand were amputated while the two remaining fingers were no longer working forcing Felicia to learn to use her left hand to write again and to practise writing with her new hand she penned a short story that has now transformed itself into her first children’s novel ‘Miss Polly and the Crocodile’

Using characters she had created during her art work the book became alive and finally after eight years in the pipe-line it has finally made it to bookshops across the county and Felicia could not be happier.

It was a request from another author to illustrate her book that prompted Felicia to bring the book back out and finally get it published by Libri publishing Child’s Eye publishing in the UK.

"It is an amazing thing to to look at a book and see your name on it .. Dreams do come through,” says Felicia who lives in Arbtus Grove in Killarney but grew up in the UK.

But it is not her first book that Felicia on cloud nine this week she also got married at the Killarney Heights Hotel last Thursday, October 28 to Tim Long.

"It was a very busy week,” she conceded

She now hopes one day that she can give the book to her own grandchildren and it even has missing fingers just like Felicia but in the magical land of Loopaloo it was a crocodile that devoured the fingers, not a lawnmower. The story features a princess who is no better than she should be and the trouble her behaviour causes for her Kingdom but with the help Polly Dolly and Miss Adams changes are on the way.

Felicia describes the book as a story about “peer pressure, accepting the consequences of your actions and how kindness can save the day” and she adds: “It is for five to eight years or adults with imagination.”

She hopes one day to be able to pass it onto her grandchildren but in the interim her grown-up children Ebony, Molly and Zac are proud of her latest a achievement and Felicia is hopeful that many more children’s books will be on the way.

‘Miss Polly and the Crocodile’ is on sale in local bookshops including Crystal Cave in Killorglin, Puccini’s in Kenmare and Woulfe’s in Listowel as well as online at Felicia’s own website www.feliciathomas.ie.