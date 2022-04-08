A warm, musical launch for Matt’s winning verse

The poet with his family. From left, Maeve with little Oisín and baby Culann, Siobhán, Matt and his ‘first reader’ – wife Mary; pictured at the launch of Steering by the Stars and Éalú in St John’s on Saturday. Photo by John Kelliher

THERE was a sense of joyous triumph over adversity as a well-known Listowel poet launched two collections at St John’s Arts Centre on Saturday. That might overstate matters pertaining to a regular literary launch in the famous writerly town - but in the case of Matt Mooney’s latest works it is apt. One of the two collections launched publicly by the Galway native on Saturday was originally sent into the ether last year in a Zoom-facilitated launch; a blow for such a personable poet always at the centre of literary activity in the town.

And Matt also suffered a particularly harsh Covid experience himself, losing his beloved brother Pat to the deadly disease in 2020.

For those reasons and more, it felt as if Saturday’s reading represented a re-emergence into the light from the darkest lows of the pandemic - not just for Matt, but for all in attendance.

“It was a great delight to be among my own again in the middle of the day and in the middle of the town, in St John’s, and to see everyone coming and going and to meet them. I suppose it was like a breakthrough in the clouds,” Matt told The Kerryman.

Steering by the Stars (published by Revival) and Éalú (Coiscéim) were the collections of the hour, launched by Matt’s fellow poet and good friend Gabriel Fitzmaurice before a great crowd in the intimate setting of the old Protestant church.

If the launch was marked by anything other than the quality of the bilingual verse on display, it was the power of music performed by a group of supremely talented musicians including, not least, Matt’s own grandchildren Liam and Róisín and their dad Ciarán.

“They’re a great crowd of musicians and many of us perform together in session in John B’s regularly so it was wonderful to have their support on the day.”

Steering by the Stars lands with great critical acclaim, and tinged with deep sadness in some of its most coruscating and moving verse dedicated as it is to Matt’s late brother Pat.

Éalú meanwhile brings together into a single volume Matt’s Irish-language dánta, each fit to pass seamlessly into the canon of the language’s modern verse.

And it’s illustrated with striking photography by Matt’s daughter Siobhán, who boyfriend Cormac MacGearailt is also a poet and delighted to read one of Matt’s compositions on Saturday.

“This is very much the first launch for Éalú, and I’m delighted over it.

“The poems in Éalú were selected from previous books going back to 2002 but I wanted to bring out a publication that was just in Irish alone.”

It was a choice moment for this devotee of the native tongue, who taught the subject in Listowel for most of his working life and who grew up a short way from the Connemara Gaeltacht, the grandson of native speakers.

“I suppose the grá for Gaeilge was deeply rooted in my family background. My mother used to tell how they were deprived of it growing up pre-independence but how her mother and father would speak it to one another when they didn’t want the children to understand!”

“My son-in-law Ciarán was a great help to me in editing Éalú as was Tralee native Mícheál Ó Ruairc, one of our top poets in the Irish language and a regular at the Cúirt Filíochta in Writers’ Week. I was lucky to have been taken on by Coiscéim in Dublin to.

“I was certainly conscious of my grandparents in bringing Éalú together and proud to have been able to publish in the medium coming from a non-Irish speaking background.”

“I would like to thank Gabriel Fitzmaurice, who has always stood full square behind me as a poet, for anchoring this dual, bilingual launch so well in St John’s, making it an enjoyable event for us all present.”

Also present was a well of compassion for the people of Ukraine, with Matt raising ‘a good few hundred’ for charity through sales of his copies. The launch featured a reading from his poem ‘War Hole’.

“It’s about the indomitable spirit of man and our instinct to be free.

“The bravery of the people of Ukraine, buried under rubble but coming out fighting, is the perfect example of this spirit and I just had to do something to help them,” Matt said.