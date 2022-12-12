A ‘very important day’ for Tralee as 120 new social houses are opened

Minister Norma Foley at the opening of the new Kerry County Council housing development in Croogorts.

The new 30 home social housing development at Croogorts in Tralee that was officially opened on Friday.

Education Minister Norma Foley officially opens the new 21 home social housing development at Cluain na Géise at Ballyrickard. She was joined at the ceremony on Friday by (from left) Frank Hartnett, KCC; Moira Murrell, KCC Chief Executive; Martin O’Donoghue, KCC; Tralee Cllr Johnnie Wall and Mayor of Tralee Mikey Sheehy. All Photos Domnick Walsh

Minister Norma Foley and Joanne O’Leary at the official opening of the eight new social housing units at Rahoonane in Tralee on Friday. All Photos Domnick Walsh

A SIGNIFICANT step in tackling Tralee’s urgent need for additional housing has been taken with the opening of 120 new social housing units in the town.

The new homes – split between four estates – were officially opened by Education Minister and Tralee based Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley on Friday.

Of the 120 new homes 21 were opened at Cluain na Géise in Ballyrickard; 30 at Croogorts; eight at Rahoonane and 61 at the new Cluain Lár estate in Lohercannon.

The new housing units have delivered under Kerry County Council’s social housing programme and with support from the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ Programme.

Minister Foley was joined by Mayor of Kerry, Cllr John Francis Flynn; Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Mikey Sheehy and Chief Executive of Kerry County Council (KCC), Moira Murrell at the opening ceremonies on Friday afternoon.

The Education Minister said it was “an absolute privilege” to officially open the new, state of the art, social housing units.

“I hope the residents who occupy these new homes will live long and happy years in these rich and vibrant communities,” she said.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge Kerry County Council for their dedication, breadth of vision and continued cooperation with the Department of Housing and Minister Darragh O’Brien to deliver housing for all local communities across the county,” Minister Foley said.

Mayor Sheehy said the opening of the new homes was a very important day for Tralee.

“The delivery of 120 new homes, all of which are constructed to a very high standard, means that families will be able to move into their new homes and communities just in time for Christmas,” said Cllr Sheehy.

KCC Chief Executive Moira Murrell, said the opening of the new homes was evidence of the Council’s continuing commitment to deliver on its housing programme.

“I want to commend the staff of our Housing Unit as well as the contractors and other specialists who worked together to ensure the delivery of these new homes,” Ms Murrell said.