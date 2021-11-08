A taste of trails to come! Restored Limerick Greenway officially opened to great delight

GST members with the German Ambassador at the official opening of the route. From left, Michael Guerin (GST), German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt and his wife Gladys Abankwa-Meier-Klodt, Cllr Jerome Scanlon and GST chairman Liam O'Mahony.

Members of the Great Southern Trail group at the official opening of the refurbished trail, Jim McNamara, Mike MacDomhnaill, Pat Condon, Denis McAuliffe, Liam O'Mahony, Jim Barrett, Richard Wall and Michael Guerin

FOR its long-time champions and advocates, the official opening of the Limerick Greenway on Friday came as a powerful moment.

Thanks to the efforts of local communities in tandem with the local authority, west Limerick now proudly bears the latest first-rate walking and cycling trail in the country.

Running along more than 40km of disused railway line from Rathkeale right to the Kerry border at Abbeyfeale, the Limerick Greenway is set to rejuvenate the economy of the region.

Though it’s been developed as an amenity for some years, the route – formerly known as the Great Southern Trail – was renovated to striking effect earlier this year.

Already, since its 'soft’ opening in July, 218,496 visitors have walked and cycled parts of the route in an indication of its attractiveness to families, cyclists and ramblers.

Now, it’s giving Kerry a foretaste of what the county can expect when the section from Kilmorna into Listowel and the Fenit to Tralee Greenway open early next year.

Among those in attendance at the renovated railway station in Barnagh on Friday was the German Ambassador to Ireland Cord Meier-Klodt and his wife Gladys Abankwa-Meier-Klodt; Ministers of State Niall Collins and Patrick O’Donovan, TDs, Cllrs, members of the public and not least the many who championed the route for years – including members of the Great Southern Trail group under chairman Liam O’Mahony.

The Group members were honoured for their far-seeing approach to the development of the GST and for all the hard work they undertook to get it off the ground; before they handed it over to Limerick County Council.Ambassador Meier-Klodt and his wife attended the ceremony as they have a deep affinity with West Limerick, sparked by their interest and research into the German Palatine community that settled in the area in the early 18th Century feeling religious persecution at home. The former Railway House in Rathkeale is now a Palatine museum.