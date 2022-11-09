A taste of trad for Castleisland students

Presentation Secondary School in Castleisland held a teen traditional music session recently in conjunction with the Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival held annually in the town.

The music department of the school wanted to give its students the opportunity to experience a traditional session and learn about how airs and tunes can be passed from one generation to another and how peer tutoring works in Traditional Irish Music.

Being in the heart of the Sliabh Luachra area means that many students in the school play traditional music but often don’t get the opportunity to participate in sessions due to their age. The 30th Patrick O’Keeffe festival was an ideal time for teachers Ailish O’Connor and Deirdre O’Brien to highlight the great tradition of Irish music to their students.

To give the celebration an authentic feel the teachers then decided that inviting traditional music groups from other schools was necessary.

“We contacted the Patrick O’Keeffe festival committee and the Kerry County Council Musician in Residence, Eoin Stan O’Sullivan, for help and ideas as to how we could contact other schools and get in contact with traditional players who are coming to Castleisland for the weekend. They couldn’t have been more helpful and encouraging. We would like to thank them and our Principal Pierce Dargan for supporting us in this project” said teacher Ms. O’Connor. In total six schools participated. Along with Presentation Castleisland, both St. Patrick’s Secondary School and Castleisland Community College participated, along with Mercy Mounthawk from Tralee, Presentation Secondary Killarney and Boherbue Comprehensive School.

The students were joined and led by local traditional musicians Anne and Nicky McAuliffe and Celia Regan along with many other well-known players.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many and there will be an annual teen session for the Patrick O’Keeffe festival every year in the future in Presentation Castleisland.

It’s so great to see the students enjoying music and interacting with other musicians. As music teachers this is what it is all about for us. Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí mar a deirteann an seanfhocal,” said Ms. O’Connor.