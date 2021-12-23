A special visitor to Kerry this year

Alan, Muireann, Erin Houlihan, Bridget Sheehan and Fionn Houlihan on the beach where they first spotted Wally the Walrus.

The Kingdom this year welcomed a very special guest all the way from the Artic when Wally the Walrus arrived into Glanleam Beach on March 14.

Alan Houlihan and his then five year old daughter , Muireann (Mimi) (5) were walking into the woods when their morning took an unusual twist when they spotted a walrus out on the rock, just off the beach.

At first they thought the animal was a seal but when Alan spotted the tusks he knew immediately it was a walrus - a once-in-a-lifetime sight on the island of Valentia.

"It is huge, you are talking the size of a bull or even bigger. The pictures don't do it justice...When I saw the tusks I knew it was a walrus, and I started filming it," Alan told The Kerryman.

He rang his wife, Bridget Sheehan, and she and their other two children, Fionn and Erin, rushed to see it. They were soon joined by other local families eager to see the sight of a walrus on Valentia.

"It is not often you find a walrus within your 5km on a Sunday afternoon," Alan said

Muireann has even come up with a name for her new friend: Isabel for a girl, and Cian for a boy

And the arrival did indeed cause quite a stir making headlines across the world and such was the unique sighting that the tale was even turned into a children’s book.

Written by Welsh writer Sharron Taylor and illustrated by Picasso Griffith, 'Wally the Walrus' tells the story of Wally's journey around the world after he fell asleep on an iceberg; including his visit to Valentia Island and later Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Experts could not explain how Wally came to Valentia but one theory put forward was he came from Greenland after falling asleep on an iceberg travelling across the sea more than 2,706km to arrive in Kerry.

Professor Emer Rogan of the UCC school of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, said that the sight of a walrus is 'not for the faint-hearted'.

"These are truly enormous animals, those who saw it must have been very excited," Dr Rogan said. She said that there are about 25,000 walruses living in the Atlantic in Arctic locations such as Canada, Newfoundland and Greenland. In Ireland there has been 11 sightings of such animals but none with so much evidence as captured by Alan and his family.

His time on Valentia was short-lived but he remained in the headlines for many months to come as he continued his journey in the UK and Europe with sightings in Wales, Cornwall, France and Spain before returning back to Ireland this time to Cork and more recently in Iceland. It is hoped that he is has now returned to the Artic following his adventure.