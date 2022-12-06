A special Christmas thank you from the Killarney Ukrainian community

Ukrainian refugees pictured at their rehearsal for their for their Charity Concert of Christmas Carols and Music - "Ukrainian-Irish Christmas" .The concert takes place in St Mary's Church, East Avenue Kenmare Pl, Killarney on the 11th of December at 3pm. Concert is free, donations are welcome.Photo l-r: Olga Priryz-Lukavska( vokal), Yevlaliia Yershova, Evgenia Omelchenko. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Ukrainian refugees pictured at their rehearsal for their for their Charity Concert of Christmas Carols and Music - "Ukrainian-Irish Christmas" .The concert takes place in St Mary's Church, East Avenue Kenmare Pl, Killarney on the 11th of December at 3pm. Concert is free, donations are welcome. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Killarney's Ukrainian children are getting ready for Christmas.Pictured with their handmade cards at the Innisfallen Hotel on Sunday are front l-r: Milana Byrdina, Halkina Amina, Katrukha Veronica, Katrukha Victoriia, back Lev Kozhevnokov, Volodymir Kravchenko, Yaroslav Bialkovskyi, Yaromyr Zastup, Bogdan Sirik. Photo by Tatyana McGough

Christmas will be very different for the thousands of refugees in Kerry this year but they are determined to play their part in celebrating this year and to share some of their traditions with the local community.

This weekend will see a very special concert taking place in St Mary’s Church with talented Ukrainian and Irish musicians combining for a Christmas concert on Sunday, March 11 at 3pm.

The concert will include traditional Ukrainian carols - Christmas songs that are performed during many winter holidays in Ukraine. In addition to solo songs, all guests will hear the performance of young violinists from the Ukraine, the five Yershovy’s sisters and a performance from Ksenia Rusnak, who masterfully plays the ancient Ukrainian instrument - the bandura.

Natalia Krasnenkova, one of organisers says that for Ukrainians, it is very important to share our Christmas traditions with the local community, and at the same time learn how Christmas is celebrated in Ireland.

"Despite seemingly different cultures, we have many points in common. So, for example, the famous Christmas song Carol of the Bells, which is performed all over the world, was written by the Ukrainian composer Mykola Leontovych and is known in Ukraine as ‘Shchedryk’.

She says the concert is also a way for the Ukrainian community in Killarney to thank everyone for their warm welcome and hospitality and it will also raise funds for shelter in the city of Khotyn in Ukraine where refugees are sheltering.

Meanwhile, Ukraine children also preparing gratitude Christmas cards. Weekly master classes are held in various hotels where Ukrainians are currently staying to help the children decorate and design the cards. ere, little Ukrainians create their masterpieces, and their mothers sign them with their own hands.

To date, more than 40 children have joined the creative process. and more than 100 cards will soon be sent to many Killarney residents.

“With this gesture, we want to welcome the local community of Killarney, and also express our own gratitude for the warm welcome, good attitude and help we receive," adds Natalia

KASI helped to purchase all the necessary materials for making postcards.