‘A ray of sunshine’ – tributes to Canadian medical student killed in Kerry road crash 

Kerryman

Sinéad Kelleher

A private family funeral and cremation will take place in Ireland for Canadian student Nelia Scheeres, who was killed in a road-traffic collision in Kerry on Monday.

The incident – involving a truck, and a car driven by Ms Scheeres (24) – occurred last Monday afternoon, and Ms Scheeres was pronounced dead at the scene between Tralee and Listowel at Pope’s Cross.

Ms Scheeres was a third-year medical student and was on the first day of her GP placement in Lixnaw on the day of the accident. She was on the way home when the tragic accident occurred.

