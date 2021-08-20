A private family funeral and cremation will take place in Ireland for Canadian student Nelia Scheeres, who was killed in a road-traffic collision in Kerry on Monday.

The incident – involving a truck, and a car driven by Ms Scheeres (24) – occurred last Monday afternoon, and Ms Scheeres was pronounced dead at the scene between Tralee and Listowel at Pope’s Cross.

Ms Scheeres was a third-year medical student and was on the first day of her GP placement in Lixnaw on the day of the accident. She was on the way home when the tragic accident occurred.

Her close friend, Hana Gill, paid tribute to Nelia this week and described her as a 'ray of sunshine'.

"She was always smiling and so happy and so loving. Everyone that met her loved her. Her beauty shone through. She was so kind."

She said she was the best friend anyone could have.

"She was always there to talk and was funny and enthusiastic."

Nelia had moved to Tralee on Saturday just two days before the accident, but had been living in Ireland for the past two years while she was studying in the University of Limerick.

"She loved Ireland and loved being here," said Hana.

"She was so excited to be in Kerry. It was her first day of placement and she was so excited to get home from placement and talk to us about her first day."

Tributes to the medical student were also made by the University of Limerick President Kerstin Mey, who explained that the Canadian woman was a year three BMBS student at the University.

"It is my sad duty once again this week to make you aware of the heart-breaking passing of another cherished member of our community,” Prof Mey said.

She also paid condolences to Ms Scheeres' parents – Jan (Jaco) and Madine – her sister and fellow BMBS student, Christi; and her twin brother, Ian.

She is also mourned by grandparents, uncles, aunts, and cousins; her school and university friends in Canada and Ireland; and relatives in South Africa, the Netherlands, and the US.

Her parents and boyfriend have arrived in Ireland and a private family funeral will take place tomorrow.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information in relation to the collision to contact Tralee Garda station at (066) 710 2300; the Garda Confidential Line at (1800) 666 111; or any garda station. They have particularly appealed to motorists with dash-cam footage from the day to make this available.