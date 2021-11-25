A pet day in Manor West as Maxi Zoo opens its doors

Fiadh and Oisín De Burca with Paddy, Teddy and Odhran O'Leary at the official opening of the new Maxi Zoo store in Tralee on Saturday. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Maxi Zoo has officially set down roots in the Kingdom. Ireland's largest pet retailer Maxi Zoo has opened its 22nd store in Ireland.

Maxi Zoo officially set down roots in the Kingdom. Ireland's largest pet retailer Maxi Zoo has opened its 22nd store in Ireland. Pictured at the official opening of its new store in Manor West Retail Park is Sean O'Connell, Store Manager, Mayor of Tralee, Johnnie Wall, and Enrico De Luca, Country Manager.

It was a pet day in more than one sense of the term in Manor West in Tralee last Saturday afternoon as the sun shone brightly down on the mid-November day as eager crowds excitedly flocked to visit the latest addition to the Tralee retail park – Maxi Zoo.

The opening of the store means that Maxi Zoo – Ireland’s largest pet retailer – now has 22 stores dotted around the country with the addition of Tralee to its chain creating 14 new jobs locally.

The excitement on the day was palpable and the team from Maxi Zoo did not disappoint on the entertainment front with lots of fun and exciting in-store activities for all the family that included giant games, a candy cart, a balloon modeller as well as a Spend and Save initiative for its customers.

Speaking at the opening of the new store, manager Sean O’Connell expressed his delight at finally being open for business.

"We’re excited to set down roots in Tralee and believe that the local communities of pet owners, not to mention their pets, will really benefit from the huge range of products and excellent service and advice that we have to offer,” he said.

Also in attendance at the opening was Mayor of Tralee, Johnnie Wall, who said it was wonderful to see a new business setting up shop in Tralee.

“It is a great pleasure to be here to welcome Maxi Zoo to Tralee. After another challenging year for everyone, it is great to see the retail industry here in Tralee thriving once again. Maxi Zoo’s staff have a vast experience of dealing with pets of all shapes and sizes and they are a great addition to Manor West Retail park. I wish them all the best with their new store,” he said.