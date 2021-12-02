A marriage and a match made in Heaven...at least until Sunday

The secret to a happy marriage between a Stacks woman and a Strand Road man just days before an historic county final is not to yield an inch. It’s as simple as that.

Timmy O’Sullivan and his wife Gráinne Power hail from Strand Road and Rock Street royalty. Tim is a county championship medal winner with Kerins O’Rahillys and comes from one of Strand Road’s best-known families. His father Denis soldiered with the blues in the 1960s, and played in the last county championship final between two Tralee teams in 1963 when John Mitchels defeated Kerins O’Rahillys.

Gráinne’s pedigree isn’t bad either. She is the daughter of the late Jackie Power - winner of three county championship medals with Stacks in the 1970s. Her grandfather, the late Jackie, was a hurling maestro with Limerick in the 1930s and helped Austin Stacks reach the Promised Land in 1973 as a mentor.

Gráinne’s uncle is none other than eight-time All-Ireland medal winner and Stacks legend, Ger Power; Gráinne’s mother, Noreen, is president of the Austin Stacks Ladies Club, and Gráinne’s is manager of the Stacks ladies’ team.

But the depth of GAA tradition running through the O’Sullivan and Power families doesn’t stop there. Tim and Gráinne’s children have also taken up positions of divided loyalty. Conor is a member of the Kerins O’Rahillys panel on Sunday, and his sister, Chloe, plays for Austin Stacks.

“Chloe is obsessed with football. We don’t know yet if she will be cheering for Stacks or for her brother. She’s giving nothing away at the moment,” Tim laughs.

It’s been a tense week for couples like Tim and Gráinne who come from opposite sides of the GAA tracks, so to speak. The occasional banter whenever Stacks and Strand Road clash is not uncommon between the couple. But Sunday’s fixture is unlike any meeting between the sides in living memory. Tim describes the magnitude of Sunday’s game as ‘reckless stuff altogether’, such are the high stakes involved.

“Jesus, it’s the dream final. It’s what every young fella who ever played with Stacks or Strand Road dreams of. To be part of this would be amazing. I’d nearly go as far as to say that I would give up my 2002 championship medal just for five minutes running around the field with these fellas on Sunday! When you think of the year people have had with COVID, this is something fantastic to look forward to,” he said.

There is no talk yet of anyone heading to the spare bedroom. But as Sunday nears a few choice words might end up finding their way into the couple’s conversation. So, what’s the tension usually like when Stacks and Strand Road meet?

“Oh, I can’t sit next to her [Gráinne] at a game at all. What she says to me I couldn’t speak about, let’s just put it like that,” Tim laughs.

“I’m quiet at games but she is reckless. I won’t be sitting next to her in the county final, I can tell you that.”

To date, Gráinne holds the bragging rights insofar as Tim has never played on a Kerins O’Rahilly’s side that beat Austin Stacks in a championship game. He certainty won’t mind this stat should all the planets align in favour of Kerins O’Rahillys on Sunday. Tim has represented ‘the narries’ with distinction during his playing career, winning the ultimate prize in 2002.

Gráinne said the phones haven’t stopped ringing since last week, and her home is decorated – half and half – with black and amber and blue and white. And if you thought going to work would act as an escape for Gráinne from the frenzy surrounding the game, think again. Gráinne works for Walsh & O’Sullivan Estate Agent in Tralee where former Kerry and Strand Road legend Seanie Walsh is constantly giving her the Strand Road side of the story.

“The craic and the banter has been great, in fairness. There is constant slagging; it’s always been like this, but this game is something different. It’s great for the town as well,” said Gráinne.

Joking aside though, having a son on the Kerins O’Rahillys panel for one of the biggest games to hit Tralee in decades can’t be easy on the nerves either.

“We won the championship in 2002, the year Conor was born. He was born in September, and we won it in November. I have a picture of him in the Bishop Moynihan Cup. In the 2008 county final, against Mid Kerry, Conor marched in the parade with me as a mascot. So you can imagine how much his involvement on Sunday is adding to everything. Before the Crokes game I couldn’t sleep the night before. I just had butterflies in my stomach all the time, it’s going to be a hell of a lot worse come Sunday,” Tim said.

And how is mom coping with Conor’s involvement in such a massive game?

“I’ve been told I’m not allowed to sit near them on the day. If he comes on you will see me pacing Austin Stack Park, my nerves will be shattered. Usually, I’ll sit and watch the games for a while, but then the nerves take over and I have to go for a walk. My mom is the same, she has to keep walking,” said Gráinne.

Both Gráinne and Tim agree that the banter is all good natured and friendships and family connections will remain stronger than ever once it’s all over. For now though it’s all to play for with bragging rights for life the big prize.

“I have some fantastic friends above in Stacks, the same with Gráinne in Strand Road. There is nothing bad there at all. It’s a healthy rivalry and there is zero badness involved,” said Tim.

But Tim can’t resist hopping one final ball when he tells me if Jackie were with us on Sunday he would be cheering on his grandson against Stacks. Gráinne’s answer is as diplomatic as it is perfect.

“Dad would have loved to be here to see this game and be in the middle of it. Himself and Timmy Sheehan would have loved the craic. Dad got on with everyone and I think this occasion would have suited him down to the ground.”