Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A marriage and a match made in Heaven...at least until Sunday

Tim and Gráinne O’Sullivan come from opposite sides of the GAA tracks in Tralee. It's been a nervy and tension-filled week for the couple as they are determined to cheer on their club and put love on hold for the county final.  

The countdown is on. Denis, Conor, Tim, Chloe, and Gráinne O'Sullivan and Noreen Power all decked out in their club colours ahead of Sunday's big game. Photo by Joe Hanley Expand

Close

The countdown is on. Denis, Conor, Tim, Chloe, and Gráinne O'Sullivan and Noreen Power all decked out in their club colours ahead of Sunday's big game. Photo by Joe Hanley

The countdown is on. Denis, Conor, Tim, Chloe, and Gráinne O'Sullivan and Noreen Power all decked out in their club colours ahead of Sunday's big game. Photo by Joe Hanley

The countdown is on. Denis, Conor, Tim, Chloe, and Gráinne O'Sullivan and Noreen Power all decked out in their club colours ahead of Sunday's big game. Photo by Joe Hanley

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

The secret to a happy marriage between a Stacks woman and a Strand Road man just days before an historic county final is not to yield an inch. It’s as simple as that.

Timmy O’Sullivan and his wife Gráinne Power hail from Strand Road and Rock Street royalty. Tim is a county championship medal winner with Kerins O’Rahillys and comes from one of Strand Road’s best-known families. His father Denis soldiered with the blues in the 1960s, and played in the last county championship final between two Tralee teams in 1963 when John Mitchels defeated Kerins O’Rahillys.

Privacy