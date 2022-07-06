Kerry

A Kerry mill’s connection with the original stand in Croke Park is moving on after 66-years

A mill in Ballylongford Village has been home to steel trusses from a section of the original stand in Croke Park since 1956. They were put on display this week after restoration work exposed the priceless GAA artefacts for the first time in over 66 years.

Michael Finucane points to the trusses from the old mill courtyard in Ballylongford. (Picture by John Kelliher). Expand
Michael points to the trusses before they were taken down on Thursday. (Photo by John Kelliher). Expand
Overseeing the works at Ballylongford mill is Mike Finucane, Ragnar Cherrie, John Fitzell, and Joe Deegan. (Picture by John Kelliher). Expand

Michael Finucane points to the trusses from the old mill courtyard in Ballylongford. (Picture by John Kelliher).

Michael points to the trusses before they were taken down on Thursday. (Photo by John Kelliher).

Overseeing the works at Ballylongford mill is Mike Finucane, Ragnar Cherrie, John Fitzell, and Joe Deegan. (Picture by John Kelliher).

Stephen Fernane

Restoration on a dilapidated roof covering the old courtyard of an 1840s mill in Ballylongford Village has revealed a rare peek at GAA history – the steel trusses from the original stand at Croke Park.

The priceless pieces of GAA heritage are making way for an exciting new era at the mill that will attract visitors to the tourism-struggling North Kerry village.

