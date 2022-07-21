Over 150 years ago, Valentia Island played a key role in transforming communication forever and now its Transatlantic Cable Station is to be put on the world map with the announcement this morning that the historic site has made the UNESCO tentative list.

This is the first step in receiving UNESCO status for the historic site and one that will that will put Kerry and Ireland amongst the top places to visit with two UNESCO sites right beside each other.

The Government has officially announced that three applications have been chosen for the tentative list.

Joining Valentia island’s Cable Station on the list is The Passage Tomb Landscape of County Sligo and the Royal Sites of Ireland: Dún Ailinne, County Kildare; Hill of Uisneach, County Westmeath; Rock of Cashel, County Tipperary; Rathcroghan County Roscommon and Tara County Meath;

There are two UNESCO sites already in Ireland Brú na Bóinne and Sceilg Mhichíl.

In Kerry, the news has been widely welcome across the island and is the culmination of 10 years of hard work to ensure that the role the Cable Station in Valentia played in transforming world communication is now recognised.

It will take up to five years before the site would gain full UNESCO status. The application by Valentia Cable Station for UNESCO status is a trans-national World Heritage application and the Kerry team has been working for several years with its Canadian partners in Hearts Content and Newfoundland, at the western end of the cable, to progress the joint application.

"It is great news. We are thrilled. It is a great day for the island,” said chairperson of Valentia Island Development Company, MIchéal Lyne.

He said the news will bring huge investment to the island and will boost tourism numbers not only in South Kerry but across the county.

Read More

"UNESCO sites attract more than 20,000 visitor a year on their own .. It will transform the island,” he said.

Minister Norma Foley has welcomed the news.

“I am delighted to have received confirmation that the Valentia Transatlantic Cable project has been added to the World Heritage Tentative List for Ireland. This announcement is an important next step for the Cable Foundation and is an acknowledgement of the breadth of vision that has mirrored the bold endeavour of the original project’s pioneers who in the 1800s completed an historic communications link between two continents changing the world forever,” she said.

"Today’s announcement is the beginning of a journey as the Foundation strives for full World Heritage status. I look forward to acknowledging and indeed celebrating this fantastic achievement at the 6th Valentia Lecture series on Globalisation at the Royal Hotel in Knightstown this weekend.”

The Department of Heritage launched a call for applications in January 2019 to update Ireland’s Tentative List of World Heritage Properties. Six applications were received including the Valentia site. Three have been chosen for the list and the Government will now put those forward for full UNESCO status. Inclusion on the list does not guarantee status as UNESCO ultimately decide.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD paid tribute to all those who have worked so hard to reach this milestone.

“I pay tribute to all applicants and to our own National Monuments Service and the experts who have assisted us over the last year. This has been an exhaustive process over many months of evaluation that UNESCO ambition demands. I commend all applicants for that ambition. To the three applicants, which have met the necessary criteria, know we will support you as best we can to match the local drive for full World Heritage nomination in the years ahead. It will be a challenging road, but one you have shown you are willing to travel and we will journey it with you.”

TD Brendan Griffin said today is a proud day for Kerry and Valentia and he is delighted to see all the hard work pay off to reach this prestigious list.

"It is very welcome news. It is project I have been helping on for a number of years and there is a great team behind it. It will be a huge boost for Valentia and for the entire area,” he said.

Kerry County Council have also welcomed the exciting news this work with Mayor of Kerry Cllr John Francis Flynn praising the team behind the application.

The news in Valentia this morning comes as a new visitor experience ‘The Eighth Wonder’ so called as the transatlantic cable story was often known as the Eighth wonder of the world, will be officially opened which will see Cable station finally re-open to the public on July 21 for the first time since it closed in 1966.

The new interactive installation that reveals the astounding story of the transatlantic cable laid between Valentia and Newfoundland, that stretched 3,000 kilometres beneath the ocean and cut communication times between Europe and North America from weeks to minutes.

Valentia's crucial role in transatlantic cable project - the technological equivalent at the time of putting a man on the moon - is told in this immersive visitor experience at the Valentia Cable Station.

Eighth Wonder was developed through Fáilte Ireland’s ‘New Horizons on the Wild Atlantic Way’ Grants Scheme with €200,000 being provided to bring the transatlantic cable experience to life again.