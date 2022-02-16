A glimmer of hope for Killarney child as fundraising launched for treatment

Kamila Smietanska and Slawomir Ciemny with their son Dawid. They have launched a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for treatment for their son.

A Polish family living in Killarney are pleading for help to ensure their little boy gets the best treatment possible after their five-year old son was diagnosed with a rare condition.

Kamila Smietanska and Slawomir Ciemny who have lived in Killarney for the past eight years are hoping to travel to Poland in April to begin a year old treatment programme for their son Dawid.

The 5-year old who is a pupil in Holy Cross Mercy National School in Killarney has been diagnosed with Autoimmune encephalitis which affects every aspect of his life

He has development delays and does not talk at all and also suffers from anxiety, is in constant pain and can’t walk.

“When our son was born, it was the happiest day of our lives. We enjoyed being his parents, and everything was perfect! Unfortunately, that joyful time did not last long. Everything changed when our son was 6 months old. At that point, we noticed that Dawid was not developing like other children. Our fears grew with every doctor’s appointment,” his parents said on the Go Fund Me Page.

However, last year the family finally got a diagnosis for Dawid.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week they said it was a relief to get a diagnosis and in recent weeks they have found a treatment for their little boy. This treatment is thankfully available in their native Poland but not in Ireland.

"After four years last November we got a diagnosis. We were looking to see what was going on with our son all the time. Now we can get immunoglobulin infusions. Each one is €25,000, so expensive so we have to raise the funds,” explained Dad Slawomir

"We can get them in Poland now, before it was only in the US but now Poland too. They are not available in Ireland.”

They hope to begin treatment this April and do at least five rounds in the coming year so they will need more than €125,000 to fund the treatment in total.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, a glimmer of hope for Dawid. Our son has a chance for life without pain. He needs which are not reimbursed. That is why we are asking for your help.”

Slawomir works in The Style Factory in Killarney while Kamila looks after Dawid.

The Go Fund Me for Dawid which has raised almost €5,000 of a €50,000 target. The link can be found at https://gofund.me/9a718e4d