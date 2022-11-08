A fractious Kerry IFA meeting – but is a solution within view?

This was the first County Executive meeting since Castlemaine farmer Michael O’Dowd, formerly the county’s Dairy Chairperson, was banned from holding officership for at least two years.

It followed a complaint made by Kerry IFA Chairman Kenny Jones this summer, “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”. Mr Jones made a similar complaint against John Joe Mac Gearailt, the former Kerry Vice Chairperson and Sheep Chairperson, who dramatically left the Association in August.

An investigation into Francis Foley – accused by Mr Jones of undermining him on WhatsApp and by calling an Officers’ meeting without consulting him – is on hold.

Kerry has one of the largest IFA memberships of any county – it’s one of very few counties afforded a Second Delegate at National Council – and while there was a healthy attendance on Thursday, it’s safe to assume many more could not attend.

I was left feeling mildly optimistic that the Kerry Branch can work through its current difficulties as some of the night’s more-measured contributions – all built on calls for unity – seemed to draw support from both sides of a divided room.

Like any large association, the IFA has its detractors, rightly or wrongly, but Kerry farming is better off having the option of reaching out to a group whose stated mission is to represent farmers.

Sparks fly from the off

A short-but-pointed argument over the minutes of the last gathering set the tone and preceded a fiery exchange between Mr Jones and Mr Foley. The latter proclaimed his innocence and spoke of his commitment over the years to IFA, as well as the profound effect the investigation process has had on him. He accused another member, in the crowd, of saying that he had exaggerated these effects, though the accused denied that in the strongest terms.

Mr Jones repeated what he previously told this newspaper – that he didn’t take the decision to lodge a complaint lightly – and he said the investigation process and the events that led to it had affected him greatly as well.

National Forestry Chairperson Jason Fleming stated his backing for Foley – who holds the same position at County level – and praised him on his willingness to serve the IFA. He claimed Mr Foley had done nothing out of the way.

Mr Foley left the meeting before National President Tim Cullinan gave a long address in which he covered many topics but not the investigation into three Kerry officers. The lengthy change of subject did cool the atmosphere, but it reignited immediately thereafter.

A member of the crowd criticised Mr Cullinan for not mentioning the National Council sitting at which Mr O’Dowd received his ban from officership, and Mr O’Dowd himself stood up to criticise the investigation process asking, among other things, how the process could reach a conclusion when the appointed independent investigator, Gerard Dollard, had not met him.

It should be noted that Mr Dollard did offer Mr O’Dowd a date to meet, but this date did not suit Mr O’Dowd, who suggested an alternative time, which ultimately fell outside the investigation’s time-frame

Mr Cullinan asked Mr O’Dowd to read out the message he sent to Mr Jones on Christmas Day 2021. Mr O’Dowd has since been removed from the IFA WhatsApp group to which he sent the message, so fellow officer Shane McAuliffe instead read out the message and explained the context behind it.

Many IFA members had seen the lengthy message, which Mr O’Dowd did not write originally, Mr McAuliffe explained; Mr O’Dowd received it from someone else and then forwarded it to many people.

There was a divide in the room when it came to judge the message.

Mr O’Dowd, who has consistently defended himself against Mr Jones’ complaint, added that Mr Jones cited the message more than six months after it was sent. Mr Jones responded by saying he did not see the message until sometime after it was sent and added that the investigation had focussed on several messages from Mr O’Dowd, not solely the one Mr McAuliffe had read out. He even feels the punishment Mr O’Dowd received may not have gone far enough.

Hard questions for national IFA

Mr McAuliffe, a pig farmer, then spoke and put several questions to Mr Cullinan – also a pig farmer – many of which related to the pig industry.

Mr Cullinan rebuked suggestions that the IFA had made no interventions to help pig farmers in 2022 and pointed to what he saw as significant supports secured for the industry this year.

Mr McAuliffe went up to the top table and unfurled a poster saying that Teagasc predicts that pig farms will lose a substantial sum this year. The poster also asked how Director General Damian McDonald – who also attended – could justify a salary of nearly €216,000.

Mr McDonald said he had offered, on more than one occasion, to meet Mr McAuliffe, in Kerry, to discuss the many concerns the Castleisland farmer has voiced publicly.

He explained that Mr McAuliffe had not taken him up on these offers. He added that he remains open to meeting Mr McAuliffe, but he said he will not interact with him over social media or e-mail.

He questioned a tweet Mr McAuliffe published prior to Thursday’s meeting, in which he called for the public to get some popcorn ready.

Mr McDonald said elected Association officers had taken the decision to raise his salary. He had not sought incremental increases he could have sought during his tenure, but when his contract renewed, his wage was brought into line with the mark these incremental jumps would have raised his salary to.

He also pointed out that when he applied for the role, the wage offered was significantly lower than that received by past IFA Director Generals.

Opinions differ on investigation process

Mr O’Dowd and many others have criticised the IFA’s decision to delegate the investigation process to someone from outside the Association: Gerard Dollard.

Mr O’Dowd raised many questions about the investigation process and repeated that he never actually met Mr Dollard.

National Rules Committee Chairperson Martin Stapleton cited the rule that allowed the Association to strip Mr O’Dowd of officership.

He said that while the IFA has not frequently appointed outside investigators, it was not the Association’s first time doing so, and he believed it was the way to go on this occasion.

While accepting the process was painful for those under investigation, Stapleton strongly denied that the process had been at all unfair on the trio subject to complaints; the Rules Committee had, instead, worked diligently to ensure the process followed the IFA constitution and gave all sides their dues.

The IFA, he added, had no prior preference towards any outcome and remained independent at all times.

Mr O’Dowd expressed his anger at not having received a warning before Mr Jones lodged the complaint and claimed again that he did nothing wrong.

Support for a middle ground

A good sign of finding the middle ground came when Dermot Kelly took to the podium and quoted Robert Frost’s ‘The Road Not Taken’.

Like Frost, the Kerry IFA has reached a point at which two roads diverge, he said: one leads to disunity, the other to unity.

He called for both sides to unite, driving his point home by raising a bundle of sticks, which he tried and failed to snap. To highlight the metaphor, he then took a single stick and broke it easily.

Mr Jones was subject to an unrecognised vote of no confidence a few weeks ago, but Mr Kelly said that both Mr Jones and Mr O’Dowd should both be allowed to continue in the roles they were democratically elected to. He presented this as a compromise solution.

Veteran IFA member Flor McCarthy felt there was wrong on all sides. He said arbitration should have been entered into sooner and should still be utilised even now.

He pointed out, sharply, that farmers were losing their livelihoods while the Kerry IFA spends its time in dispute, which he said will continue until the parties sit around a table together.

Michael O’Connor from Caherdaniel likened the Kerry IFA’s situation to that of the UK Tory party and warned that the branch will lose members to other organisations if a solution isn’t found. He said WhatsApp groups are not the place to express strong opinions.

On the point about arbitration, Mr Cullinan said the IFA had been advised not to intervene, while Mr McDonald said that only National Council can revoke Mr O’Dowd’s ban, and the IFA must adhere by its decisions.

Mr McCarthy said he has no doubt National Council would accept a solution drawn up at county level. The national representatives in attendance said it could not commit to any action but would reflect on what had been said at the meeting.

One of the night’s last contributions was short but featured six words starting with ‘f’ – seven, if you count his reaction to having that fact pointed out to him – but while more coarse in tone, its message was similar to those given by Mr Kelly, Mr McCarthy, and Mr O’Connor.

The three-hour meeting ended without guaranteeing any concrete changes, but at least there might be a base to work off.