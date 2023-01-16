A falling out between ‘great friends’ leads Kerry man to make false claim to gardaí

A man who claimed a friend of his had stolen €600 from him after they had falling out appeared before Killarney District Court this week charged with making a false claim to gardaí, wasting garda time.

Sam Beard with an address at Finnegan’s Hostel on Denny Street pleaded guilty to the charge, with his solicitor Padraig O’Connell saying that he “never believed the legs it would take”.

Detective Garda Finbarr O’Donovan, who investigated the incident, told the court that Mr Beard had spent the day with a friend and her children, and they had a pizza and watched television.

He gave her €500 for a car he had bought from her some months earlier. The money was handed over in front of her children. A separate €100 was also handed over to her while they were in town together on the same day. The pair parted on good terms, but a minor disagreement occurred between the pair over her son, and messages were exchanged, and he asked for his money back.

Later that day, Mr Beard made a complaint to gardaí that €600 was stolen from him. Gardaí took a statement, and he named his friend as the suspect. Gardaí interviewed her, and she denied the allegation and showed gardaí texts dated November 8, 2020, from Mr Beard that stated; “I gave you the money in good faith”. Her daughter was also able to back up this information.

Mr Beard was charged with making a false report on November 8, 2020, at Apartment 9 Block C Torc View Apartments, Killarney, arising out of the incident.

The court heard Mr Beard has 31 previous convictions including 14 for theft. Garda Donovan said Mr Beard and the woman had known each other for years, and Mr O’Connell said that they were great friends.

"He was great friends with these people. It was a falling out that should never have occurred and could have been resolved. He never believed the legs it would take,” he said.

Mr O'Connell told the court that his client is very ill and has cancer along with a myriad of other complaints, including problems which ‘consume his life’, and he said it wasn't clear what sort of life Mr Beard would have going forward.

Mr Beard was convicted and fined €400.