Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A falling out between ‘great friends’ leads Kerry man to make false claim to gardaí

Stock Image Expand

Close

Stock Image

Stock Image

Stock Image

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

A man who claimed a friend of his had stolen €600 from him after they had falling out appeared before Killarney District Court this week charged with making a false claim to gardaí, wasting garda time.

Sam Beard with an address at Finnegan’s Hostel on Denny Street pleaded guilty to the charge, with his solicitor Padraig O’Connell saying that he “never believed the legs it would take”. 

Privacy