A fair day for Kilgarvan on the June Bank Holiday

Kilgarvan took a trip down memory lane with the revival of their June Bank Holiday Weekend Fair day that brought the local community out in force to enjoy a day out among neighbours and friends.

The vintage fair organised by the local Roughty Valley Vintage Club aims to bring some of the old traditions to life and demonstrations on the day included baking bread and apple pies on an open fire, shearing demonstrations, hay-making and demonstrations by a farrier.

The key part of the day was a display of vintage and classic cars, tractors, motorbikes and all kinds of interesting equipment. The local community were invited to display some of their old machinery and this ensured a wonderful collection of vintage memorabilia.

The demonstrations and vintage displays were a trip down memory lane for many and for the younger generations an opportunity to learn about history and in keeping with the vintage theme many dressed up in fashions from a bygone era.

The community also enjoyed a host of fun events including a a slow bicycle race, an egg and spoon Race, and the festivities kicked off with a marching band through the village.

Organiser Edward Gibbons said this is one of a few events the club organises throughout the year and he thanked everyone for their unstinting support in getting the vintage fair day event off the ground and their attendance on the day.

Last year the event was held during the August Bank Holiday weekend, but this year it was moved forward to its original date.

It is hoped that it will now become an established vintage event for all to enjoy.