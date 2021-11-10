‘A complete disregard for public health and safety’

A Kenmare publican who was found with 200 people in his pub just hours before a full lock-down was imposed in December 2020 ‘decided to ignore the rules’ despite Covid-19 regulations being in place at the time.

Judge David Waters said the reality was that Joe Quill of The Wander Inn in Kenmare “decided to make hay at the expense of other people’s health.”

Criticising the publican who was before Kenmare District Court last week for breaching Covid-19 hospitality regulations Judge Waters said the incident raised doubts about “his suitability to hold a licence”