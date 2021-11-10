‘A complete disregard for public health and safety’

Premium
A Kenmare publican who was found with 200 people in his pub just hours before a full lock-down was imposed in December 2020 ‘decided to ignore the rules’ despite Covid-19 regulations being in place at the time.
Judge David Waters said the reality was that Joe Quill of The Wander Inn in Kenmare “decided to make hay at the expense of other people’s health.”
Criticising the publican who was before Kenmare District Court last week for breaching Covid-19 hospitality regulations Judge Waters said the incident raised doubts about “his suitability to hold a licence”
"This is almost an objection to hold a licence. He had a complete disregard for people’s health and safety and raises doubts to his suitability to hold a licence."
Sgt Miriam Mulhall Nolan told the court that the on December 23, 2020 at 11.45pm Gardaí inspected the premises and found 200 people in the pub with no social distancing and no food being served. It was also after the official closing time of 11.30pm on that night which was the closing time due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Joe Quill of Killowen Kenmare was charged with breaching Covid regulations - including including failing to maintain a Covid register and failing to serve a meal – regulations made under the Health Act 1947 to prevent or limit the spread of Covid-19. He was convicted and fined €500 on the charge of failing to maintain the required contract tracing register. The other charge was taken into consideration.
Defence solicitor Tommy Granville said that Mr Quill was pleading guilty to the charges which occurred on the last night of Christmas before a full lock-down was imposed on December 24.
"People made it their night out. He is holding his hands up . [The pub] got swamped. He had security at the front and not at the back and they came in. The pub had security but underestimated the crowd.”
Judge Waters replied “He is blaming the patrons. It is the publican who is responsible for running an ordinary house. If he isn’t capable of that.”
"It was the last night of Christmas he was overrun,” said Mr Granville.
Judge Waters said he did not accept that and said Mr Quill ‘took a chance’
"Did he serve them drink?”
"He decided to ignore the rules. .. He decided to take a chance and if he was a bit more honest he would say that.”